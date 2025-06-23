2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 6): Mercury rise while Fever cool off; Lynx lock up top spot

The Minnesota Lynx hold on to the top spot after six weeks of WNBA action, but the Phoenix Mercury are closing in. The New York Liberty are in a bit of a rut, while the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever are still searching for consistency. Meanwhile, the Golden State Valkyries are cruising at Ballhala.

Another WNBA week in the books calls for updated power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week six of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Past Rankings: Preseason, Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4, Week 5

As noted, the Liberty have lost 3 of their last 4 games. Over their last two games they’ve averaged almost 20 turnovers. New York is currently in the middle of a four-game road trip with three more games to play against the Golden State Valkyries, Mercury and Atlanta Dream. New York has to be careful not to fall too far behind the Minnesota Lynx in the standings, who now have a two-game lead over them. The champs will bounce back, but with the losses mounting they do fall one spot this week to No. 3.

Jonquel Jones re-aggravated a right ankle injury in the Liberty’s recent loss to the Mercury and will be out 4-6 weeks. Jonquel’s absence will be significant for the Liberty and it’s exacerbated by Fiebich’s absence and an unexpected absence from Sabrina Ionescu who didn’t play on Sunday in the Liberty’s loss to the Seattle Storm due to a neck injury. It’s unclear whether Ionescu will miss any more time due to the neck injury, but even if she doesn’t, navigating without Jonquel Jones for extended time will be a tall task even for a team as deep as New York.

New York Liberty (10-3) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Liberty drop another spot to third in the rankings this week. Thankfully the Liberty have a cushion after winning so many games to start the season because they have been playing short-handed for the last few games and that will continue for the near future. Leonie Fiebich, who has already missed four games due to her representation of Germany in EuroBasket, will likely miss their next three games before returning to WNBA play in early July.

Phoenix Mercury (11-4) | Prior Rank: 3 - The Mercury grab the second spot in this week’s rankings. Phoenix is currently on a five-game winning streak, which is the longest active win streak in the league. During the win streak, they’ve beaten teams like the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. Phoenix looks formidable. With only one more loss than New York and more total wins, including a win in the head-to-head matchup, the Mercury jump the Liberty, who have lost 3 of their last 4 games, for No. 2 this week.

Minnesota Lynx (12-1) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Lynx have the best record in the WNBA and a single loss on the season. Their only concern right now is Napheesa Collier’s health. Collier missed their last game against the Sparks with a back injury. Their next three games are on the road against the Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream before returning home to face the Connecticut Sun. It’s unclear how much time Collier will miss, but with a two-game lead over the New York Liberty in the standings, the Lynx can afford to be a little more conservative with Collier’s timetable for return. For now, the Lynx hold on to No. 1 in this week’s power rankings.

Atlanta Dream (10-4) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Atlanta Dream come in at fourth this week. The Dream went 2-1 in week 6, with their one loss coming at the hands of the New York Liberty. The Dream had a chance to punch their ticket to the Commissioner’s Cup with a win over New York, but New York overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half. That would’ve been a statement win for the Dream, but instead it still raises questions about whether they are truly a contender this season. There is plenty more season left to prove that they are, but for now they will remain at No. 4 for a second week in a row.

Golden State Valkyries (7-6) | Prior Rank: 7 - The Valkyries move up another spot this week to No. 6. They’ve won 5 of their last 6 games and are currently one game above .500. The rate at which the Valkyries are winning, while not unprecedented, is rare for an expansion team. Most wins by expansion teams through first 13 games, WNBA history:



2025 Valkyries - 7

1999 Lynx - 7

1999 Miracle - 7 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2025 Through 13 games, they’ve won seven, which is the same number of wins as two past expansion teams: the Minnesota Lynx and Orlando Miracle. Both teams won 15 games in their first season and narrowly missed the playoffs. Only the Detroit Shock tallied more wins as an expansion franchise with 17 in their inaugural season and concluded that year with a winning record of 17-13. They too narrowly missed the playoffs. Time will tell if the Valkyries will exceed any of these marks, but right now they are humming and land at No. 6 this week.



Las Vegas Aces (6-7) | Prior Rank: 8 - The Aces move up one spot this week after ending a three-game skid on Sunday. After losing to the Mercury and and Lynx without A’ja Wilson, who was in the league’s concussion protocol, and dropping another game against the Storm in A’ja Wilson’s return, the Aces got a much needed win on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. It was the Aces’ most complete game of the season. They’ve been struggling in third quarters, but they won the third quarter against the Fever in their latest matchup. In fact, the Aces haven’t lost to the Fever since August of 2019 and A’ja Wilson specifically is 20-1 in her career against the Fever. The Aces are still a game below .500, but the good news is that A’ja Wilson has returned to the lineup to try and right the ship. The Aces and Fever have the same record, but since the Aces beat the Fever in the head-to-head matchup, they will get the nod over the Fever this week for the No. 7 spot.

Indiana Fever (6-7) | Prior Rank: 6 - The Fever drop two spots this week to No. 8 after losing their last two games. After beating the New York Liberty in Caitlin Clark’s return from a left quad strain that sidelined her for over two weeks, it seemed like the Liberty were set to start winning consecutive games. Instead they are on a two-game losing streak and have fallen one game below .500. It’s no coincidence that in the Fever’s two losses, Caitlin Clark didn’t shoot the ball well from three. She shot 1-17 on threes in the Fever’s last two games. Of course Clark still stuffed the stat sheet, but the shooting slump is notable. And while it’s unlikely that it will be an extended slump, two of the Fever’s next three games will be on the road. So, the Fever will need their sharpshooter back and to start stacking wins if they truly want to be viewed as a contender this season. There is more than enough time for them to turn it around, but for the time being, they land at No. 8.



Washington Mystics (6-8) | Prior Rank: 10 - The Mystics move up one spot this week after going 2-1 in week 6. The Mystics tallied wins against the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings and almost pulled off a comeback against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Shakira Austin had her career-high in points in the one-point loss to the Dream. Passing ya'll some stats. Kira showed up and showed out on Friday 😮‍💨 @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZzR6zxBtJ2 — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 22, 2025 The Mystics’ rookies also continue to impress. Sonia Citron made a game-winning clutch three to help deliver an overtime win for the team against the Dallas Wings. She finished the game with career-highs in both points (27) and rebounds (11), the first for a rookie in Mystics history. The Mystics are trending up, but are still two games below .500. They will get the No. 9 spot this week.



Los Angeles Sparks (4-10) | Prior Rank: 9 - The Sparks only played two games in week 6 against the Storm and Lynx and went 0-2. They were without the services of Kelsey Plum in their matchup with Seattle on Tuesday due to a leg injury. Odyssey Sims also missed the Sparks last two games due to personal reasons. The Sparks are currently on a three-game losing and are six games below .500, so they drop one spot to No. 10 in this week’s rankings.