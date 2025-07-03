 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark to miss 4th straight game for Fever with a strained left groin

  
July 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark will miss her fourth consecutive game with a strained left groin for the Indiana Fever when they host Las Vegas.

The Fever announced Clark’s status on Wednesday, a day before their game against the Aces. Clark’s most recent absence, the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, did not count toward the regular-season standings.

“She’s making progress,” Fever coach Stephanie White said. “Making progress and feeling good are two different things. We want to make sure that she feels good. We want to make sure that she’s confident. We want to make sure that we’re not putting her in a position to have any setbacks.”

Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and one of the two captains selected for the WNBA All-Star Game later this month, never missed a game in college at Iowa or with the Fever as a rookie. A strained quadriceps earlier this season kept her out for five games.