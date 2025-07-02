 Skip navigation
MLB: JUN 24 Red Sox at Angels
Reds at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Baltimore Orioles v. Texas Rangers


Orioles at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Gary Sanchez exposed with Adley Rutschman injured

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: JUN 24 Red Sox at Angels
Reds at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2
Baltimore Orioles v. Texas Rangers


Orioles at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Gary Sanchez exposed with Adley Rutschman injured

Gary Woodland named fifth U.S. Ryder Cup assistant captain for Bethpage

  
Published July 2, 2025 02:07 PM
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
July 2, 2025 12:53 PM
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.

FRISCO, Texas — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will make his first Ryder Cup appearance this year, announced Wednesday as the fifth and final assistant to U.S. captain Keegan Bradley for the matches at Bethpage Black.

Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson as U.S. assistants when the Americans try to win back the cup from Europe on Sept. 26-28.

The assistants could take on extra significance this year as Bradley decides whether to be the first playing captain since 1963. Bradley won the Travelers Championship two weeks ago, giving him more wins in the last year than any American except Scottie Scheffler.

Two months remain before the six players qualify, followed by six captain’s picks.

“As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages,” Bradley said of Woodland, who won the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. “He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”

Woodland’s lone experience in team matches was playing in the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne, going 1-1-1 in another U.S. victory. Tiger Woods was a playing captain that year.

The Kansas native is favorite among players and a recent winner of the PGA Tour Courage award for having a lesion removed from his brain in September 2023 on a tract that caused unfounded fears.

Woodland was runner-up in the Houston Open this year and is No. 68 in the FedExCup.