Rocket Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at TPC Detroit
This week’s PGA Tour stop is at TPC Detroit for the Rocket Classic. Here’s a look at second-round tee times and groupings in Detroit, Michigan (click here for Round 1 tee times).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|6:45 AM
EDT
|1
Justin Lower
Mac Meissner
Isaiah Salinda
|6:45 AM
EDT
|10
Joel Dahmen
Keith Mitchell
Kevin Roy
|6:56 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Gerard
Chan Kim
Aldrich Potgieter
|6:56 AM
EDT
|10
Nate Lashley
Patrick Rodgers
Vince Whaley
|7:07 AM
EDT
|1
Ryan Brehm
Hayden Buckley
Greyson Sigg
|7:07 AM
EDT
|10
Danny Willett
Henrik Norlander
Ryo Hisatsune
|7:18 AM
EDT
|1
Harry Hall
Joseph Bramlett
Aaron Wise
|7:18 AM
EDT
|10
Stephan Jaeger
Jake Knapp
Tom Kim
|7:29 AM
EDT
|1
Davis Thompson
Chris Kirk
Si Woo Kim
|7:29 AM
EDT
|10
Ben Griffin
Hideki Matsuyama
Max Homa
|7:40 AM
EDT
|1
Matt McCarty
Davis Riley
Camilo Villegas
|7:40 AM
EDT
|10
Austin Eckroat
Gary Woodland
Cameron Young
|7:51 AM
EDT
|1
Garrick Higgo
Rafael Campos
Nick Hardy
|7:51 AM
EDT
|10
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Svensson
|8:02 AM
EDT
|1
Chad Ramey
Sam Ryder
Harry Higgs
|8:02 AM
EDT
|10
Mark Hubbard
Max Greyserman
Nicolai Højgaard
|8:13 AM
EDT
|1
Kevin Kisner
Doug Ghim
Ricky Castillo
|8:13 AM
EDT
|10
Ryan Palmer
Beau Hossler
Ben Kohles
|8:24 AM
EDT
|1
Harrison Endycott
Takumi Kanaya
William Mouw
|8:24 AM
EDT
|10
Kevin Velo
Luke Clanton
Brett White
|8:35 AM
EDT
|1
Paul Peterson
Kaito Onishi
Andi Xu
|8:35 AM
EDT
|10
Frankie Capan III
Braden Thornberry
James Piot
|8:46 AM
EDT
|1
Thriston Lawrence
Jackson Suber
Joe Hooks
|8:46 AM
EDT
|10
Philip Knowles
Thomas Rosenmueller
Ben Cook
|8:57 AM
EDT
|1
Rikuya Hoshino
Gordon Sargent
Ashton McCulloch
|8:57 AM
EDT
|10
Anders Albertson
Cristobal Del Solar
Vince Covello
|12:10 PM
EDT
|1
Lanto Griffin
Alex Noren
Alex Smalley
|12:10 PM
EDT
|10
Adam Hadwin
Victor Perez
David Skinns
|12:21 PM
EDT
|1
Carson Young
Will Gordon
Thorbjørn Olesen
|12:21 PM
EDT
|10
Aaron Baddeley
Patrick Fishburn
Ben Silverman
|12:32 PM
EDT
|1
Andrew Putnam
David Lipsky
Danny Walker
|12:32 PM
EDT
|10
Trey Mullinax
Rico Hoey
Chandler Phillips
|12:43 PM
EDT
|1
Min Woo Lee
Cam Davis
Wyndham Clark
|12:43 PM
EDT
|10
Nico Echavarria
Patton Kizzire
Peter Malnati
|12:54 PM
EDT
|1
Keegan Bradley
Collin Morikawa
Patrick Cantlay
|12:54 PM
EDT
|10
Luke List
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
|1:05 PM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Rickie Fowler
Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:05 PM
EDT
|10
Joe Highsmith
Brice Garnett
Francesco Molinari
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Nick Dunlap
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Schenk
|1:16 PM
EDT
|10
Webb Simpson
Zach Johnson
Byeong Hun An
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Erik van Rooyen
Matt Kuchar
Brandt Snedeker
|1:27 PM
EDT
|10
Karl Vilips
Matt Wallace
Taylor Moore
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Ben Martin
Rasmus Højgaard
Jeremy Paul
|1:38 PM
EDT
|10
Cameron Champ
Michael Kim
Jacob Bridgeman
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Trevor Cone
Noah Goodwin
Paul Waring
|1:49 PM
EDT
|10
Sami Valimaki
Max McGreevy
Alejandro Tosti
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Jesper Svensson
Steven Fisk
Evan Brown
|2:00 PM
EDT
|10
Antoine Rozner
Quade Cummins
David Ford
|2:11 PM
EDT
|1
Will Chandler
Matthew Riedel
Otto Black
|2:11 PM
EDT
|10
Hayden Springer
Kris Ventura
Mason Andersen
|2:22 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Dominic Clemons
|2:22 PM
EDT
|10
Michael Thorbjornsen
Norman Xiong
Michael La Sasso