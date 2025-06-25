Signature performances: The strokes-gained numbers behind this year’s sig events
Who performed the best in the signature events? Who didn’t?
To no one’s surprise, Scottie Scheffler was the only player to gain more than two strokes per round, doing so in six signature starts (he skipped two). Scheffler gained nearly a half-shot more than the next player, Rory McIlroy, who was one of nine players to average more than a stroke gained per round.
On the other end of the spectrum, Davis Riley lost a little over four shots per round in two signature starts. As for players who didn’t miss a signature event, Nick Dunlap was high man, losing just over two shots per round to the field.
Here’s the full breakdown of total strokes gained for all eight signature events this year on the PGA Tour, from The Sentry to the Travelers Championship, which concluded on Sunday:
(Note: Strokes-gained numbers are per-round averages; players with just one signature start not included.)
|PLAYER
|TRAVELERS
|MEMORIAL
|TRUIST
|HERITAGE
|API
|GENESIS
|PEBBLE
|SENTRY
|AVG
|Scottie Scheffler
|2.241
|3.870
|1.368
|1.430
|2.328
|1.996
|2.206
|Rory McIlroy
|2.241
|1.513
|1.180
|0.828
|3.496
|1.852
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2.741
|1.120
|2.013
|1.618
|1.430
|2.078
|0.746
|1.678
|Russell Henley
|2.741
|1.870
|-0.488
|1.368
|3.180
|-0.422
|2.496
|-0.006
|1.342
|Patrick Cantlay
|1.241
|1.370
|2.013
|0.868
|0.180
|2.078
|0.153
|0.995
|1.112
|Collin Morikawa
|-0.509
|0.870
|0.763
|-0.882
|2.930
|0.828
|0.996
|3.745
|1.093
|Justin Thomas
|1.491
|0.120
|2.513
|2.618
|-0.320
|1.578
|-0.004
|0.495
|1.061
|Shane Lowry
|-0.759
|0.620
|2.513
|0.618
|1.930
|-0.422
|2.653
|1.022
|Keith Mitchell
|1.513
|0.496
|1.005
|Hideki Matsuyama
|0.241
|-0.130
|0.763
|0.430
|1.078
|-0.004
|4.495
|0.982
|Keegan Bradley
|2.991
|1.620
|0.263
|0.618
|2.180
|0.078
|-1.254
|0.995
|0.936
|Sepp Straka
|-0.759
|2.620
|3.013
|0.868
|2.180
|-3.965
|2.246
|0.995
|0.900
|Ryan Fox
|0.741
|0.870
|0.806
|Harry Hall
|1.491
|-0.847
|1.495
|0.713
|Corey Conners
|0.370
|1.263
|-0.632
|2.680
|0.578
|-1.597
|1.745
|0.630
|Seamus Power
|0.578
|0.653
|0.616
|Andrew Novak
|0.241
|-1.380
|0.763
|2.618
|-0.070
|1.078
|0.903
|0.593
|Sam Burns
|0.741
|1.370
|0.263
|0.868
|-1.070
|0.578
|0.403
|1.495
|0.581
|Patrick Rodgers
|-0.238
|-0.382
|0.430
|2.328
|0.746
|0.577
|Maverick McNealy
|0.741
|1.870
|-1.238
|1.868
|-3.209
|2.828
|0.246
|1.495
|0.575
|Nick Taylor
|0.741
|2.370
|0.763
|-0.632
|0.180
|1.578
|0.153
|-1.506
|0.456
|Jason Day
|2.491
|-0.632
|1.680
|-1.422
|1.246
|-0.756
|0.435
|Sungjae Im
|-1.759
|1.120
|0.513
|1.118
|0.680
|-1.465
|0.153
|2.995
|0.419
|Daniel Berger
|-0.509
|-3.049
|1.263
|1.868
|1.180
|1.328
|0.347
|Si Woo Kim
|-2.155
|0.120
|0.763
|1.368
|0.680
|0.578
|1.153
|-0.256
|0.281
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-0.259
|-0.630
|-0.097
|1.995
|0.252
|Matt Kuchar
|0.370
|0.118
|0.244
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-1.009
|0.120
|2.013
|-1.132
|1.180
|0.234
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|0.741
|0.120
|0.513
|-0.132
|0.430
|-1.172
|-0.004
|0.745
|0.155
|Tony Finau
|-3.509
|0.120
|1.013
|-0.132
|-0.320
|2.078
|0.903
|0.995
|0.144
|Adam Scott
|0.241
|0.120
|0.013
|-0.632
|-0.320
|-0.172
|0.746
|0.995
|0.124
|J.J. Spaun
|0.991
|-1.549
|0.763
|-0.382
|0.180
|0.078
|0.496
|0.082
|Bud Cauley
|0.491
|-0.380
|0.118
|0.076
|Aaron Rai
|0.741
|-3.049
|0.513
|-0.132
|1.430
|-0.172
|-0.097
|0.995
|0.029
|Ben Griffin
|0.991
|2.870
|-0.488
|-0.820
|-0.672
|-1.754
|0.021
|Robert MacIntyre
|0.741
|0.870
|0.013
|-1.382
|1.430
|-2.465
|-0.097
|0.995
|0.013
|Harris English
|2.491
|1.370
|1.263
|-1.382
|-1.709
|0.578
|-2.597
|0.002
|Xander Schauffele
|-1.759
|0.370
|1.263
|0.618
|-0.570
|-0.006
|-0.014
|Denny McCarthy
|1.241
|-1.630
|-0.488
|-0.632
|0.930
|2.078
|-0.504
|-1.256
|-0.033
|Erik van Rooyen
|0.013
|-0.097
|-0.042
|Rickie Fowler
|-0.259
|1.620
|1.013
|-1.632
|-0.422
|-0.597
|-0.046
|Will Zalatoris
|-0.988
|-0.882
|0.430
|0.578
|-0.004
|0.495
|-0.062
|Sam Stevens
|-0.759
|0.120
|0.513
|-0.882
|-0.570
|0.328
|0.653
|-0.085
|Ryan Gerard
|-1.259
|0.620
|-0.238
|0.368
|-0.127
|Tom Hoge
|-0.759
|1.620
|-1.488
|0.618
|-0.570
|-2.922
|0.653
|1.495
|-0.169
|Viktor Hovland
|1.171
|0.370
|-0.988
|0.868
|-1.209
|-1.465
|0.403
|-0.506
|-0.169
|Davis Thompson
|0.491
|-1.130
|0.513
|0.368
|-1.709
|1.078
|-0.504
|-0.506
|-0.175
|Taylor Pendrith
|0.491
|1.370
|-1.738
|-0.382
|-2.709
|-1.422
|1.653
|1.245
|-0.186
|Stephan Jaeger
|-0.009
|-0.380
|1.513
|0.118
|-1.709
|-0.672
|-0.097
|-0.506
|-0.218
|Max Greyserman
|-0.259
|0.370
|-0.988
|0.368
|0.430
|0.578
|-3.231
|0.745
|-0.248
|Akshay Bhatia
|-1.259
|1.120
|-0.488
|-0.382
|-2.709
|1.578
|0.403
|-0.256
|-0.249
|Kevin Yu
|0.491
|0.828
|-1.347
|-1.006
|-0.259
|Austin Eckroat
|0.491
|-2.880
|-0.738
|0.118
|-0.070
|-1.465
|1.246
|0.995
|-0.288
|Alex Noren
|0.241
|-0.380
|-0.738
|-0.292
|Jordan Spieth
|1.620
|0.013
|0.618
|-1.965
|-1.754
|-0.294
|Michael Kim
|-0.509
|-0.630
|-3.583
|-0.882
|2.430
|1.078
|-0.349
|Wyndham Clark
|0.741
|-1.880
|-1.488
|0.368
|0.430
|0.328
|-2.597
|0.995
|-0.388
|Eric Cole
|1.171
|-0.630
|0.013
|0.618
|-1.320
|-1.465
|0.403
|-2.006
|-0.402
|Ludvig Åberg
|-0.259
|1.120
|-1.238
|-0.882
|0.430
|3.078
|-7.225
|1.745
|-0.404
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-2.509
|-0.380
|1.868
|0.430
|-1.922
|-0.097
|-0.435
|Lucas Glover
|1.491
|-4.049
|-1.988
|-1.132
|-0.320
|0.328
|2.403
|-0.467
|Brian Harman
|1.741
|-3.549
|-0.488
|1.868
|-0.570
|0.828
|-0.254
|-3.506
|-0.491
|Thomas Detry
|-2.009
|-0.380
|0.263
|0.118
|-1.209
|-2.172
|-0.347
|1.745
|-0.499
|Chris Kirk
|-2.049
|-0.238
|0.618
|0.430
|-0.754
|-1.006
|-0.500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-0.759
|-2.549
|-0.238
|-0.382
|0.680
|-0.422
|-0.097
|-0.756
|-0.565
|Justin Rose
|-0.630
|-5.083
|-0.382
|1.680
|-1.465
|2.403
|-0.580
|Jake Knapp
|0.828
|0.153
|-2.756
|-0.592
|Gary Woodland
|-0.259
|0.013
|-1.132
|-2.465
|0.746
|-0.619
|Byeong Hun An
|0.991
|-4.049
|0.013
|-0.132
|1.680
|-3.965
|0.746
|-0.256
|-0.622
|J.T. Poston
|-0.759
|-3.049
|0.513
|1.118
|-1.320
|-0.422
|-0.597
|-0.756
|-0.659
|Cameron Young
|-1.009
|0.370
|1.513
|-0.882
|-3.209
|-1.965
|-2.004
|1.495
|-0.711
|Tom Kim
|-0.759
|-3.709
|-0.672
|2.246
|-0.723
|Billy Horschel
|0.368
|-3.209
|-1.465
|1.996
|-1.756
|-0.813
|Cam Davis
|-1.509
|-4.549
|-0.988
|0.868
|-1.709
|-2.465
|2.153
|1.245
|-0.869
|Min Woo Lee
|-2.009
|-1.130
|-0.738
|-1.132
|-2.209
|-0.922
|0.996
|-1.021
|Nico Echavarria
|0.078
|-3.004
|-0.256
|-1.061
|Max Homa
|-1.259
|-1.380
|0.263
|-2.132
|-2.209
|-2.465
|-0.597
|0.495
|-1.160
|Sahith Theegala
|-2.049
|-3.689
|-1.882
|-1.709
|0.828
|-0.597
|-0.506
|-1.372
|Adam Hadwin
|-1.509
|-1.380
|-1.238
|-1.132
|-0.820
|-3.965
|-1.254
|0.245
|-1.382
|Rasmus Højgaard
|0.513
|-6.465
|0.746
|-1.735
|Matthieu Pavon
|-1.509
|-1.549
|-0.988
|-0.382
|-5.709
|-0.672
|-2.254
|-1.506
|-1.821
|Joe Highsmith
|-0.259
|-3.049
|-1.988
|-3.382
|-1.209
|-1.977
|Nick Dunlap
|-3.509
|-0.630
|-2.988
|-3.132
|-3.709
|0.828
|-0.504
|-2.506
|-2.019
|Brian Campbell
|-5.056
|0.013
|0.118
|-3.209
|-2.033
|Mark Hubbard
|-2.965
|-2.254
|-2.610
|Matti Schmid
|-3.823
|-1.549
|-2.686
|Rafael Campos
|-4.709
|-3.256
|-3.982
|Davis Riley
|-1.509
|-6.898
|-4.204