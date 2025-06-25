Signature performances: The strokes-gained numbers behind this year’s sig events

Who performed the best in the signature events? Who didn’t?

To no one’s surprise, Scottie Scheffler was the only player to gain more than two strokes per round, doing so in six signature starts (he skipped two). Scheffler gained nearly a half-shot more than the next player, Rory McIlroy, who was one of nine players to average more than a stroke gained per round.

On the other end of the spectrum, Davis Riley lost a little over four shots per round in two signature starts. As for players who didn’t miss a signature event, Nick Dunlap was high man, losing just over two shots per round to the field.

Here’s the full breakdown of total strokes gained for all eight signature events this year on the PGA Tour, from The Sentry to the Travelers Championship, which concluded on Sunday:

(Note: Strokes-gained numbers are per-round averages; players with just one signature start not included.)