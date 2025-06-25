 Skip navigation
Signature performances: The strokes-gained numbers behind this year’s sig events

  
Published June 25, 2025 12:29 PM

Who performed the best in the signature events? Who didn’t?

To no one’s surprise, Scottie Scheffler was the only player to gain more than two strokes per round, doing so in six signature starts (he skipped two). Scheffler gained nearly a half-shot more than the next player, Rory McIlroy, who was one of nine players to average more than a stroke gained per round.

On the other end of the spectrum, Davis Riley lost a little over four shots per round in two signature starts. As for players who didn’t miss a signature event, Nick Dunlap was high man, losing just over two shots per round to the field.

Here’s the full breakdown of total strokes gained for all eight signature events this year on the PGA Tour, from The Sentry to the Travelers Championship, which concluded on Sunday:

(Note: Strokes-gained numbers are per-round averages; players with just one signature start not included.)

﻿PLAYER TRAVELERS MEMORIAL TRUIST HERITAGE API GENESIS PEBBLE SENTRY AVG
Scottie Scheffler 2.241 3.870 1.368 1.430 2.328 1.996 2.206
Rory McIlroy 2.241 1.513 1.180 0.828 3.496 1.852
Tommy Fleetwood 2.741 1.120 2.013 1.618 1.430 2.078 0.746 1.678
Russell Henley 2.741 1.870 -0.488 1.368 3.180 -0.422 2.496 -0.006 1.342
Patrick Cantlay 1.241 1.370 2.013 0.868 0.180 2.078 0.153 0.995 1.112
Collin Morikawa -0.509 0.870 0.763 -0.882 2.930 0.828 0.996 3.745 1.093
Justin Thomas 1.491 0.120 2.513 2.618 -0.320 1.578 -0.004 0.495 1.061
Shane Lowry -0.759 0.620 2.513 0.618 1.930 -0.422 2.653 1.022
Keith Mitchell 1.513 0.496 1.005
Hideki Matsuyama 0.241 -0.130 0.763 0.430 1.078 -0.004 4.495 0.982
Keegan Bradley 2.991 1.620 0.263 0.618 2.180 0.078 -1.254 0.995 0.936
Sepp Straka -0.759 2.620 3.013 0.868 2.180 -3.965 2.246 0.995 0.900
Ryan Fox 0.741 0.870 0.806
Harry Hall 1.491 -0.847 1.495 0.713
Corey Conners 0.370 1.263 -0.632 2.680 0.578 -1.597 1.745 0.630
Seamus Power 0.578 0.653 0.616
Andrew Novak 0.241 -1.380 0.763 2.618 -0.070 1.078 0.903 0.593
Sam Burns 0.741 1.370 0.263 0.868 -1.070 0.578 0.403 1.495 0.581
Patrick Rodgers -0.238 -0.382 0.430 2.328 0.746 0.577
Maverick McNealy 0.741 1.870 -1.238 1.868 -3.209 2.828 0.246 1.495 0.575
Nick Taylor 0.741 2.370 0.763 -0.632 0.180 1.578 0.153 -1.506 0.456
Jason Day 2.491 -0.632 1.680 -1.422 1.246 -0.756 0.435
Sungjae Im -1.759 1.120 0.513 1.118 0.680 -1.465 0.153 2.995 0.419
Daniel Berger -0.509 -3.049 1.263 1.868 1.180 1.328 0.347
Si Woo Kim -2.155 0.120 0.763 1.368 0.680 0.578 1.153 -0.256 0.281
Jhonattan Vegas -0.259 -0.630 -0.097 1.995 0.252
Matt Kuchar 0.370 0.118 0.244
Jacob Bridgeman -1.009 0.120 2.013 -1.132 1.180 0.234
Matt Fitzpatrick 0.741 0.120 0.513 -0.132 0.430 -1.172 -0.004 0.745 0.155
Tony Finau -3.509 0.120 1.013 -0.132 -0.320 2.078 0.903 0.995 0.144
Adam Scott 0.241 0.120 0.013 -0.632 -0.320 -0.172 0.746 0.995 0.124
J.J. Spaun 0.991 -1.549 0.763 -0.382 0.180 0.078 0.496 0.082
Bud Cauley 0.491 -0.380 0.118 0.076
Aaron Rai 0.741 -3.049 0.513 -0.132 1.430 -0.172 -0.097 0.995 0.029
Ben Griffin 0.991 2.870 -0.488 -0.820 -0.672 -1.754 0.021
Robert MacIntyre 0.741 0.870 0.013 -1.382 1.430 -2.465 -0.097 0.995 0.013
Harris English 2.491 1.370 1.263 -1.382 -1.709 0.578 -2.597 0.002
Xander Schauffele -1.759 0.370 1.263 0.618 -0.570 -0.006 -0.014
Denny McCarthy 1.241 -1.630 -0.488 -0.632 0.930 2.078 -0.504 -1.256 -0.033
Erik van Rooyen 0.013 -0.097 -0.042
Rickie Fowler -0.259 1.620 1.013 -1.632 -0.422 -0.597 -0.046
Will Zalatoris -0.988 -0.882 0.430 0.578 -0.004 0.495 -0.062
Sam Stevens -0.759 0.120 0.513 -0.882 -0.570 0.328 0.653 -0.085
Ryan Gerard -1.259 0.620 -0.238 0.368 -0.127
Tom Hoge -0.759 1.620 -1.488 0.618 -0.570 -2.922 0.653 1.495 -0.169
Viktor Hovland 1.171 0.370 -0.988 0.868 -1.209 -1.465 0.403 -0.506 -0.169
Davis Thompson 0.491 -1.130 0.513 0.368 -1.709 1.078 -0.504 -0.506 -0.175
Taylor Pendrith 0.491 1.370 -1.738 -0.382 -2.709 -1.422 1.653 1.245 -0.186
Stephan Jaeger -0.009 -0.380 1.513 0.118 -1.709 -0.672 -0.097 -0.506 -0.218
Max Greyserman -0.259 0.370 -0.988 0.368 0.430 0.578 -3.231 0.745 -0.248
Akshay Bhatia -1.259 1.120 -0.488 -0.382 -2.709 1.578 0.403 -0.256 -0.249
Kevin Yu 0.491 0.828 -1.347 -1.006 -0.259
Austin Eckroat 0.491 -2.880 -0.738 0.118 -0.070 -1.465 1.246 0.995 -0.288
Alex Noren 0.241 -0.380 -0.738 -0.292
Jordan Spieth 1.620 0.013 0.618 -1.965 -1.754 -0.294
Michael Kim -0.509 -0.630 -3.583 -0.882 2.430 1.078 -0.349
Wyndham Clark 0.741 -1.880 -1.488 0.368 0.430 0.328 -2.597 0.995 -0.388
Eric Cole 1.171 -0.630 0.013 0.618 -1.320 -1.465 0.403 -2.006 -0.402
Ludvig Åberg -0.259 1.120 -1.238 -0.882 0.430 3.078 -7.225 1.745 -0.404
Mackenzie Hughes -2.509 -0.380 1.868 0.430 -1.922 -0.097 -0.435
Lucas Glover 1.491 -4.049 -1.988 -1.132 -0.320 0.328 2.403 -0.467
Brian Harman 1.741 -3.549 -0.488 1.868 -0.570 0.828 -0.254 -3.506 -0.491
Thomas Detry -2.009 -0.380 0.263 0.118 -1.209 -2.172 -0.347 1.745 -0.499
Chris Kirk -2.049 -0.238 0.618 0.430 -0.754 -1.006 -0.500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout -0.759 -2.549 -0.238 -0.382 0.680 -0.422 -0.097 -0.756 -0.565
Justin Rose -0.630 -5.083 -0.382 1.680 -1.465 2.403 -0.580
Jake Knapp 0.828 0.153 -2.756 -0.592
Gary Woodland -0.259 0.013 -1.132 -2.465 0.746 -0.619
Byeong Hun An 0.991 -4.049 0.013 -0.132 1.680 -3.965 0.746 -0.256 -0.622
J.T. Poston -0.759 -3.049 0.513 1.118 -1.320 -0.422 -0.597 -0.756 -0.659
Cameron Young -1.009 0.370 1.513 -0.882 -3.209 -1.965 -2.004 1.495 -0.711
Tom Kim -0.759 -3.709 -0.672 2.246 -0.723
Billy Horschel 0.368 -3.209 -1.465 1.996 -1.756 -0.813
Cam Davis -1.509 -4.549 -0.988 0.868 -1.709 -2.465 2.153 1.245 -0.869
Min Woo Lee -2.009 -1.130 -0.738 -1.132 -2.209 -0.922 0.996 -1.021
Nico Echavarria 0.078 -3.004 -0.256 -1.061
Max Homa -1.259 -1.380 0.263 -2.132 -2.209 -2.465 -0.597 0.495 -1.160
Sahith Theegala -2.049 -3.689 -1.882 -1.709 0.828 -0.597 -0.506 -1.372
Adam Hadwin -1.509 -1.380 -1.238 -1.132 -0.820 -3.965 -1.254 0.245 -1.382
Rasmus Højgaard 0.513 -6.465 0.746 -1.735
Matthieu Pavon -1.509 -1.549 -0.988 -0.382 -5.709 -0.672 -2.254 -1.506 -1.821
Joe Highsmith -0.259 -3.049 -1.988 -3.382 -1.209 -1.977
Nick Dunlap -3.509 -0.630 -2.988 -3.132 -3.709 0.828 -0.504 -2.506 -2.019
Brian Campbell -5.056 0.013 0.118 -3.209 -2.033
Mark Hubbard -2.965 -2.254 -2.610
Matti Schmid -3.823 -1.549 -2.686
Rafael Campos -4.709 -3.256 -3.982
Davis Riley -1.509 -6.898 -4.204