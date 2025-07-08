Spring Creek Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Jett Lawrence dominance drags competition’s champ odds

Jett Lawrence extended his points lead at RedBud to more than one full round, which triggered an interesting response from the official oddsmaker for Pro Motocross entering Spring Creek. Alt Sports Data gave him an opening line of -99900, effectively suggesting that sportsbooks eliminate the potential for bettors to wager on this outcome. That would also suggest that wagers were still being made by well-heeled individuals when he entered Southwick at -1127 and at RedBud at -1572.

The significance of this is that subsequent lines were also massively altered. Last week, second-place rider Eli Tomac was listed at +532 for the championship. His raw odds opened this week at +4267 after a mechanical failure in Moto 1 at RedBud virtually ended Tomac’s title hopes.

Hunter Lawrence was +1718 to win the championship last week. Moving to second in points, he is currently listed at +2617. While the traders are correct that Jett will not be caught if he remains healthy, dirt bike racing is inherently unpredictable, and should an injury occur, now might be a good time to speculate. Jett injured his thumb in practice last year, and the same unlikely injury kept Tomac from starting the 2024 Motocross season.

As for outright win odds, Jett also underwent a massive change from -307 to -800. The risk versus reward ratio is skewed to discourage a wager on the rider everyone knows is going to win, but that is again predicated on his health.

Hunter (+475) remains the second-favored rider with a line barely changed from his +451 entering RedBud. He finished second overall with a second-place finish in Moto 1 and a third-place finish in the second race.

Traders continue to think highly of Chase Sexton (+763), who is once more ranked third in odds. He did not look particularly crisp last week in Michigan, but he scored a top-five based on results of fifth and fourth. Surprisingly, his podium odds (as well as those for Jett and Hunter) were suggested to be at the same prohibitive level as Jett’s championship line.

Tomac’s (1569) mechanical issue in Moto 1 altered the equation significantly. He was a compelling choice last week at +833 and is even more so at Spring Creek.

Sexton (-173) and Tomac (+129) are also listed in a head-to-head matchup this week. At this stage of the season, Tomac is in better race shape. If he can put last week behind him, this could be an interesting wager.

RJ Hampshire (-121) faces off against Tony Cairoli (-109) in another matchup. This is a novelty bet at best, but the debut of Ducati went well at RedBud, and they have had a week to work out the mechanical that sidelined Cairoli in Moto 2.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -800

Hunter Lawrence, +475

Chase Sexton, +763

Eli Tomac, +1569

Justin Cooper, +3290

Aaron Plessinger, +3576

RJ Hampshire, +5888

Tony Cairoli, +6436

Cooper Webb, +11805

Jason Anderson, +11805

Jorge Prado, +13058

Justin Barcia, +13058

Malcolm Stewart, +13058

Coty Schock, +13985

Harri Kullas, +13985

Joey Savatgy, +14606

Benoit Paturel, +14606

Valentin Guillod, +15052

Marshal Weltin, +15052

Colt Nichols, +15285

Derek Kelley, +15285

Romain Pape, +15285

Lorenzo Locurcio, +15285

Grant Harlan, +15285

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -9999900

Hunter Lawrence, -9999900

Chase Sexton, -9999900

Eli Tomac, -259

Aaron Plessinger, -126

Justin Cooper, -109

RJ Hampshire, +280

Cooper Webb, +773

Jason Anderson, +834

Justin Barcia, +1247

Jorge Prado, +1483

Tony Cairoli, +3437

Malcolm Stewart, +4230

Joey Savatgy, +4230

Harri Kullas, +4230

Benoit Paturel, +4230

Coty Schock, +4230

Grant Harlan, +4230

Valentin Guillod, +4230

Marshal Weltin, +4230

Lorenzo Locurcio, +4230

Colt Nichols, +4230

Romain Pape, +4230

Derek Kelley, +4230

More SuperMotocross News

RedBud 450 results | 250 results

Jo Shimoda earns RedBud sweep, becomes third 250 winner

Jett Lawrence crashes in Moto 2 before sweeping RedBud

Jo Shimoda wins RedBud Moto 1, Haiden Deegan crashes

Jett Lawrence wins RedBud Moto 1, Eli Tomac retires

RedBud 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

RedBud Preview | Betting Guide

Chase Sexton set to return at RedBud

Motocross community mourns the death of Aidan Zingg

Jett Lawrence sweeps Southwick for fifth win of 2025

