Chase Sexton set to return to Pro Motocross at RedBud

Chase Sexton will return to racing this weekend in the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, Michigan, according to reports from RacerXOnline.

Sexton has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder in the season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Sexton crashed in the first moto and failed to line up for the second race. He failed to earn any points in that round.

While Sexton was listed as ‘banged up’ in reports from the team, he indicated he would not return until he was 100 percent. The reigning Pro Motocross champion won last year’s RedBud Nationals after Jett Lawrence was forced out of competition due to a practice crash earlier in the week. Sexton would sweep the final six rounds, making him and Jett the only two winners in the outdoor season in the past two years.

Sexton also stood on the podium in 2022 and 2023 at RedBud.

In the first five rounds of the 2025 season, Jett has won every overall and three riders, including Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence, have dominated the podium. Sexton’s entry makes for fourth solid contender to stand on the box with opening odds from Alt Sports, the official handicapper of SuperMotocross, listed as third-best +590. By comparison, Tomac opened at +833.

