 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic figures Wimbledon gives him his best chance at a record 25th Grand Slam title
Tennis: French Open
Coco Gauff says criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open comments went ‘too far’

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing still seeks first Cup win of year as season reaches its midpoint
Tennis: French Open
Novak Djokovic figures Wimbledon gives him his best chance at a record 25th Grand Slam title
Tennis: French Open
Coco Gauff says criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open comments went ‘too far’

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsatlanta_250627.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Moto 2: LIVE Updates

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 28, 2025 03:17 PM

Jett Lawrence made a major statement in the first moto at The Wick 338 to set himself in the best position for the overall win.

MX 2025 Rd 05 Southwick Jett Lawrence 01.jpg
Jett Lawrence runs away from the competition in Southwick Moto 1
Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot and gapped the field by four seconds on Lap 1.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Hunter Lawrence’s second-place finish in Moto 1 and Eli Tomac in third were poised to strike in the event of a mistake by Jett.

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Justin Cooper .JPG
2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Qualification: Justin Cooper fastest for third straight week
Justin Cooper kept his speed through the first off-week of the season.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

More SuperMotocross News

Southwick 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick
Drew Adams sidelined with broken finger
Jo Shimoda highlights Japanese MXoN team
Southwick Preview | Betting odds
Chad Reed among 2025 AMA HoF inductees
Chance Hymas out for remainder of 2025
High Point 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence wins High Point overall; Eli Tomac takes Moto 2
Haiden Deegan shrugs off last week, sweeps High Point