2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Moto 2: LIVE Updates

Jett Lawrence made a major statement in the first moto at The Wick 338 to set himself in the best position for the overall win.

Jett Lawrence runs away from the competition in Southwick Moto 1 Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot and gapped the field by four seconds on Lap 1.

Hunter Lawrence’s second-place finish in Moto 1 and Eli Tomac in third were poised to strike in the event of a mistake by Jett.

