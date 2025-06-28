2025 Southwick Motocross 450 Moto 2: LIVE Updates
Published June 28, 2025 03:17 PM
Jett Lawrence made a major statement in the first moto at The Wick 338 to set himself in the best position for the overall win.
Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot and gapped the field by four seconds on Lap 1.
Hunter Lawrence’s second-place finish in Moto 1 and Eli Tomac in third were poised to strike in the event of a mistake by Jett.
Justin Cooper kept his speed through the first off-week of the season.
