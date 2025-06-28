Jett Lawrence runs away from the field in Southwick Moto 1

Jett Lawrence earned the holeshot and sprinted to an overwhelming lead during the first two laps. After establishing a gap of 10 seconds, he settled into a comfortable pace ahead of Hunter Lawrence and ultimately stretched that advantage to more than 16 seconds.

Hunter was in a class of his own as his second-place finish was nearly 20 seconds ahead of third-place Eli Tomac.

Tomac got another modest start and was as far back as seventh in the opening lap. He took his time getting around Jorge Prado and Aaron Plessinger and never challenged for the runner-up position.

Fourth-place Plessinger and Prado rounded out the top five.

Prado’s result matched his season best, but he showed greater strength this weekend. Prado was fast in qualification and practice, climbed as high as third in the middle of Moto 1, but tucked his wheel in deep sand and lost two positions.

In-Race Notes

Jett Lawrence grabbed the holeshot over Aaron Plessinger and it has been difficult for the field to catch the championship leader when he is up front early.

Hunter Lawrence took the second position on Lap 1, but at the end of that circuit, Jett held almost a four-second lead.

Eli Tomac got a slow start and ended Lap 1 in seventh.

Tomac began to move forward on Lap 2. He took fifth from Cooper Webb.

Jorge Prado was quick in qualification and he proved that was not a fluke by settling into fourth in the first half of the race. He held off the challenge by Tomac for several laps.

On Lap 6, the most intense battle was for third between Plessinger, Prado, and Tomac.

Cornelius Tondel was also quick in qualification and practice. He settled into seventh on Lap 7.

Prado moved into the final podium position on Lap 8. He brought Tomac with him to fourth.

Up front, Jett developed a comfortable lead of nearly 10 seconds over Hunter. He’s content to manage that gap.

The Prado and Tomac battle was another 13 seconds behind on Lap 10.

Prado tucked a wheel during that lap and dropped his bike into the sand. Tomac inherited the final podium position, which will give him hope for the overall if Jett stumbles.

Prado fell to fifth with Plessinger taking over fourth.

Justin Cooper has swept the overall top-five in the first four rounds, but he is more than a minute behind in Southwick’s Moto 1 in seventh.

RJ Hampshire overcame a crash in the first turn to climb to eighth on the white flag lap.

