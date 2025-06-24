 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
Noah Syndergaard
Noah Syndergaard signs a minor league deal with the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 24, 2025 02:11 PM

Jo Shimoda will lead the Japanese team in the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held in the United States at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, October 3 - 5.

This is the first MXoN team to be announced for 2025.

Shimoda will compete in the premier MXGP class. Shimoda’s previous MXoN start was in the MX2 division in 2022 when Japan finished 24th.

Joining Shimoda this year will be his teammate from 2022, Yuki Okura, who will compete in the Open division. Soya Nakajima in MX2 rounds out the roster.

Shimoda got off to a strong start in Pro Motocross this season, finishing second overall in the first two rounds on the strength of second-place finishes in all four motos. He has not stood on the podium since with a best moto finish of fourth at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. His last two Nationals results were sixth overall.

His strong start contributed to Shimoda sitting second in the 250 championship, with 42 points separating him from the leader, Haiden Deegan.

