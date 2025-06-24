Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team

Jo Shimoda will lead the Japanese team in the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN), which will be held in the United States at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, October 3 - 5.

This is the first MXoN team to be announced for 2025.

Shimoda will compete in the premier MXGP class. Shimoda’s previous MXoN start was in the MX2 division in 2022 when Japan finished 24th.

Joining Shimoda this year will be his teammate from 2022, Yuki Okura, who will compete in the Open division. Soya Nakajima in MX2 rounds out the roster.

Shimoda got off to a strong start in Pro Motocross this season, finishing second overall in the first two rounds on the strength of second-place finishes in all four motos. He has not stood on the podium since with a best moto finish of fourth at Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. His last two Nationals results were sixth overall.

His strong start contributed to Shimoda sitting second in the 250 championship, with 42 points separating him from the leader, Haiden Deegan.

