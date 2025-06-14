 Skip navigation
TENNIS: JAN 25 Australian Open
Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier at Queen’s Club
MLB: Game Two-Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies
Harris, Acuña, Ozuna provide boost to lineup, give Braves hope they can save season
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet happy to ‘live and die with my best pitch’ against Aaron Judge

2025 High Point Motocross 450 Moto 1: Haiden Deegan leads early

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 14, 2025 01:15 PM

Nate Thrasher earned the holeshot at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, but Haiden Deegan overtook him before the end of Lap 1. This is the first time in 2025 that he led the first lap.

Kayden Minear and Drew Adams had strong starts but fell during the first lap

That elevated Levi Kitchen to the third position.

Seth Hammaker (fourth) and Tom Vialle rounded out the top five.

JO Shimoda crashed with 21 minutes on the clock.

Chance Hymas was unable to keep his momentum alive from last week’s perfect weekend in Colorado. He was ninth on Lap 5.

At the halfway point, Thrasher faded to sixth with Michael Mosiman moving into the top five. Hymas moved up to sixth.

On Lap 9, Thrasher continued to fade. Hymas was not sixth, which keeps a dim hope for the overall win alive.

