Lachlan Turner wins Thunder Valley Women’s Pro Motocross, extends points lead

Lachlan Turner took the lead from holeshot winner Charli Cannon on Lap 2 of the third round of the Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) season and held the advantage until the checkers waved over Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado. With her second win of the season, Turner extended her championship lead to 13 points.

“I love the rough tracks,” Turner told Peacock’s Jason Thomas after the race. “The rougher, the better. But they did smooth out the track a lot. It was fun battling with Charli. It was amazing.”

In one of the most competitive WMX races of the season, Cannon’s early pace and Turner’s charge separated the two riders from the field. Cannon beat Kyleigh Stalling into the first turn with Turner and Mikayla Nielsen in tow before two separate battles for the podium developed.

As they pushed one another to faster speeds, Cannon and Turner amassed a significant lead over the Stalling versus Nielsen battle. For the first five laps, Cannon matched Turner’s pace, but after being slowed in the heavy ruts that developed with a full day’s activity, Cannon lost eight seconds over the next two laps.

“That was a tough one,” Cannon told Will Christien. “Not riding during the week (due to finger surgery five days before the season opener), really shows. I kind of died a bit. The first few laps were good, a couple of good battles with LaLa, but my hand started falling off the handlebars in the rough bumps. That made it tricky, but considering I have a broken finger and my lack of bike time, I’m happy with second.”

This battle pitted last year’s American Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) champion against Australia’s women’s champion.

Fireworks developed on the final lap when Stallings attempted to take the final podium position from Round 1 winner Nielsen. Stallings dove to the inside and made contact with Nielsen on the steepest uphill section of the track. Both riders fell, and given the severity of the incline, it took them a minute to get their bikes upright.

Riding with injuries from last week’s round in Hangtown, a surprised Jordan Jarvis passed the two downed riders, noting that Nielsen was remounting her Honda as she blasted between the two bikes. That was all the encouragement Jarvis needed to beat Nielsen to the line by two seconds.

Incredibly, the rider who began the weekend with a cast on her left hand, Jarvis, secured the final podium position.

“I had some bad luck last week, getting landed on,” Jarvis said. “I’m not feeling great right now, by any means, but I was able to stay just close enough to be able to capitalize on their mistake. I’m not entirely sure what happened. Not the way I wanted to podium, but I’ll take it.”

Nielsen finished fourth with Jamie Astudillo rounding out the top five.

Stallings finished just outside that mark in sixth.

Women's Pro Motocross Results

