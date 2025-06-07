2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac fastest in Q1
LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Heavy rain on Thursday and persistent moisture on Friday kept riders off track until Saturday morning and with NBC providing live coverage that flipped the 450 and 250 divisions, the premiere class was first to test out the course.
Eli Tomac (2:13.919) was 1.5 seconds faster than Jett Lawrence (2:15.420) in the first qualification session but rapidly changing track conditions should allow Jett Lawrence to close the distance.
Justin Cooper (2:16.261) confirmed his recent strength with the third fastest time in this session.
Aaron Plessinger (2:17.085) looks to keep his top-five moto streak alive and he landed fourth.
RJ Hampshire (2:17.474) rounded out the top five.
Cooper Webb (sixth at 2:17.563) and Hunter Lawrence (eighth; 2:19.145) have some ground to make up.
Group A, Qualification 1 Results
More SuperMotocross News
Thunder Valley WMX on Saturday, broadcast on Peacock
Thunder Valley Preview
Thunder Valley Betting Odds
Hangtown 450 Results | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown Moto 2, overall
Haiden Deegan’s sweep secures Hangtown win
Eli Tomac wins Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 1
Haiden Deegan wins Hangtown Motocross 250 Moto 1
Lachlan Turner wins both WMX Hangtown motos