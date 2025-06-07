2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac fastest in Q1

LAKEWOOD, Colorado: Heavy rain on Thursday and persistent moisture on Friday kept riders off track until Saturday morning and with NBC providing live coverage that flipped the 450 and 250 divisions, the premiere class was first to test out the course.

Eli Tomac (2:13.919) was 1.5 seconds faster than Jett Lawrence (2:15.420) in the first qualification session but rapidly changing track conditions should allow Jett Lawrence to close the distance.

2025 Thunder Valley Motocross 250 Qualification: Chance Hymas tops Haiden Deegan in Q1 Chance Hymas look to close the gap on Haiden Deegan in Round 3 of the season.

Justin Cooper (2:16.261) confirmed his recent strength with the third fastest time in this session.

Aaron Plessinger (2:17.085) looks to keep his top-five moto streak alive and he landed fourth.

RJ Hampshire (2:17.474) rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb (sixth at 2:17.563) and Hunter Lawrence (eighth; 2:19.145) have some ground to make up.

