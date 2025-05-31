 Skip navigation
450 Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 2 live updates

  • Dan Beaver,
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 31, 2025 07:27 PM

Eli Tomac was the first rider to beat Jett Lawrence head-to-head in a Pro Motocross round, which should embolden him to challenge in Moto 2 of the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.

Five minutes were taken off the clock in response to the heat.

Eli Tomac wins Hangtown Motocross 450 Moto 1 with ‘Beast Mode’ initiated; Jett Lawrence finishes third
Eli Tomac passed Aaron Plessinger with two laps remaining to win his first moto in 1,000 days.
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Jett Lawrence got a great start, as catastrophe struck Eli Tomac. He emerged 26th from Turn 1 after getting bumped coming out of the gate.

Justin Cooper settled into second, with Cooper Webb third.

Tomac makes up a lot of ground early and rode 11th on Lap 3, but the five minutes taken off the clock could be a huge factor. Tomac needs to finish second for the overall win if Jett wins the moto.

Tomac moved into the top 10 on Lap 4. He’s 17.7 seconds behind second-place Cooper.

Lawrence is comfortable in the lead. He has a six-second lead over Cooper on Lap 5.

Also on Lap 5, Aaron Plessinger moved around Hunter Lawrence. He would finish in second overall if the race ended this way.

Pressing hard, Tomac tucked the wheel on Lap 6 and fell to 12th while racing for eighth. Tomac may shift into points’ protection mode with that accident.

Meanwhile, up front, Jorge Prado circled in fifth on Lap 6.

Tomac made his way back into the top 10 on Lap 10, passing Joey Savatgy and Coty Schock to ride ninth.

