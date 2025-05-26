Motocross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Fox Raceway: Haiden Deegan begins title defense perfectly

Haiden Deegan swept the motos of the Fox Raceway Nationals at Pala, California, to start his Pro Motocross title defense the same way he began last year’s contest: He won both races and scored maximum points, which also extended his lead in the combined SuperMotocross League championship. Deegan now has a six-point advantage over Jo Shimoda in the outdoor series and a 47-point lead over Julien Beaumer in SuperMotocross.

This is Deegan’s eighth Motocross win. After last year’s Fox Nationals, Deegan won two of the next three rounds and finished second once. He swept the top five during the season.

With second-place results in each moto, Jo Shimoda finished second overall to earn his first SuperMotocross podium since winning the Monster Energy Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Shimoda showed flashes of speed in the 2024 outdoor season to earn three podiums in nine Nationals.

Tom Vialle finished fourth in Moto 1 and third in the second race to land third overall on the grid. Vialle did not get a strong start in either race, but showed an ability to assemble the full event. That will come in handy during the next 10 weeks.

Chance Hymas was the fastest 250 rider in the morning, bumping Deegan from the top qualification spot on the final lap of the second session. He got a great start to Moto 1 before scoring an impressive podium finish of third in that race. Hymas faded to sixth in the second race and settled for fourth overall.

Julien Beaumer logged his first laps led in the second moto of the Fox Nationals before fading to finish just off the podium in fourth. That improved one position over his Moto 1 result and placed him fifth overall. He still has a lot ground to make up on Deegan in the SuperMotocross standings with 20 races remaining in 10 rounds.

Levi Kitchen entered Round 1 with a lot of attention after scoring solid runs in the 2024 Motocross championship. He failed to live up to the hype in Moto 1 with a modest 10th-place finish, and when his engine expired in Moto 2, he failed to earn any additional points for a 38th-place result.

Another potential challenger, Austin Forkner, fared worse. He was the first retiree in Moto 1 and finished one position out of the points in Moto 2 with a 22nd.

In his professional debut, Alexander Fedortsov narrowly missed earning points in the first moto with a 22nd and earned three for his 19th-place finish in Moto 2. He was scored 22nd overall.

Here are the 250 Supercross results, lap times, and points standings after Round 1 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California:

Results

Overall Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

250 MX Rider Points

250 SuperMotocross Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 1 in Pala (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, Yamaha [1-1]

2. Jo Shimoda, Honda [2-2]

3. Tom Vialle, KTM [4-3]

4. Chance Hymas, Honda [3-6]

5. Julien Beaumer, KTM [5-4]

6. Garrett Marchbanks, Kawasaki [6-5]

7. Seth Hammaker, Kawasaki [8-7]

8. Michael Mosiman, Yamaha [11-8]

9. Maximus Vohland, Yamaha [12-10]

10. Ty Masterpool, Kawasaki [7-15]

11. Drew Adams, Kawasaki [9-14]

12. Casey Cochran, GasGas [14-11]

13. Ryder DiFrancesco, GasGas [17-9]

14. Parker Ross, Yamaha [16-12]

15. Mikkel Haarup, Triumph [15-16]

16. Levi Kitchen, Kawasaki [10-38]

17. Dilan Schwartz, Yamaha [24-13]

18. Enzo Temmerman, Kawasaki [18-17]

19. Jordon Smith, Triumph [13-23]

20. Lux Turner, KTM [19-18]

21. Jeremy Martin, Yamaha [20-20]

22. Alexander Fedortsov, [22-19]

23. CJ Benard, KTM [34-21]

24. Avery Long, KTM [21-29]

