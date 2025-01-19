Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at San Diego, Eli Tomac wins

Eli Tomac passed teammate Cooper Webb on Lap 12 of 24 in Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross series at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, and held his advantage until the checkered flag waved. With his victory, Tomac extended his streak of Supercross wins to 11 consecutive seasons to take sole possession of a record he previously shared with James Stewart.

Tomac stated that 2025 would be his last full season of SuperMotocross competition but did not want this to be simply a farewell tour where he waves to the fans and rides modestly. After securing the red plate from Chase Sexton with his victory, Tomac is now fully engaged in the battle for the championship. With 53 wins to his credit, Tomac sits second on the all-time 450 Supercross wins list behind Jeremy McGrath’s 72.

But Tomac did not have an easy path to victory. Tomac stumbled on the start and completed Lap 1 in seventh. He recovered quickly as was in third by Lap 4, passed Ken Roczen for second six laps later and set his sight on Webb.

During his march through the field, Tomac picked up a shadow, however. When Tomac passed Jett Lawrence and on Lap 2, Supercross fans saw what they were largely denied in 2024. Lawrence followed Tomac through the pack and finally saw what competitors meant when they described Tomac’s “Beast Mode.” When Tomac passed Webb for the lead, Lawrence followed and never let Tomac out of his sight. Lawrence closed the gap in traffic but could not garner enough momentum to make the pass.

“I saw those guys coming, and they were gone, just like that,” Webb said from the bottom step of the podium, in a statement tinged with awe and not disappointment. Webb secured a hard-fought fourth-place finish in Anaheim 1 after holding Tomac at bay in that race. With a second consecutive top-five, Webb is four points behind Tomac for the championship lead.

Roczen also kept his momentum alive with a fourth-place finish. He crossed under the checkers second in the season opener at Anaheim and currently sits third in the standings with a two-point margin to Tomac.

Battling illness, Hunter Lawrence rounded out the top five. He failed to make much noise during the 24-lap feature but put in one of the gutsiest performance of the night.

Chase Sexton carried the red plate into San Diego for the fourth time in his Supercross career. He has never successfully defended it but he came within one position of doing so in San Diego. Sexton tucked his front wheel on Lap 1 of the race and fell back to 22nd. He cracked the top 15 on Lap 7 and the top 10 on Lap 10. He passed Stewart for sixth on the final lap before running out of time to find Hunter.

Jorge Prado had an adventurous Round 3. He crashed in his heat and had to advance to the Main via the Last Chance Qualifier. He won that race but was unable to overcome his poor gate pick. Prado climbed to 14th at the conclusion of the race.

Here are the 450 Supercross results and points standings after Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

Results

Feature Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Detailed Lap Times

Heat 1 Results

Heat 2 Results

450 Supercross Rider Points

250 West Rider Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 2 in San Diego:

1. Eli Tomac, Yamaha

2. Jett Lawrence, Honda

3. Cooper Webb, Yamaha

4. Ken Roczen, Suzuki

5. Hunter Lawrence, Honda

6. Chase Sexton, KTM

7. Malcolm Stewart, Husqvarna

8. Justin Barcia,

9. Dylan Ferrandis, Honda

10. Joey Savatgy, Honda

11. Justin Cooper, Yamaha

12. Jorge Prado, Kawasaki

13. Jason Anderson, Kawasaki

14. Justin Hill, KTM

15. Vince Friese, Honda*

16. Benny Bloss, Beta

17. Shane McElrath, Honda

18. Colt Nichols, Suzuki

19. Mitchell Oldenburg, Beta

20. Kyle Chisholm, Suzuki

21. Kevin Moranz, KTM

22. Aaron Plessinger, KTM

* Holeshot

