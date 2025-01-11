Ducati announces plans to enter SuperMotocross in 2026 with Troy Lee Designs

Ducati will join forces with Troy Lee Designs in 2026 to debut a new dirt bike in the SuperMotocross League, the Desmo450 MX.

The announcement was made and prototype of the bike unveiled in the paddock of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Press Day ahead of Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series. This is the first public appearance of the dirt bike in the United States for the motorcycle brand that has been so successful in the MotoGP Series. Ducati won all but one MotoGP race in 2024 and the championship with Jorge Martin. This was Ducati’s sixth constructor’s championship.

The first motocross bikes will arrive in North America beginning in July 2025.

Supporting their entry into SuperMotocross, Ducati and Troy Lee Designs will embark on a tour with the bike at eight Supercross rounds as well as the MotoGP race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, with graphics specially designed by Troy Lee.

“We are super stoked to be partnering with Ducati, one of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling,” Said Troy Lee, founder of Troy Lee Designs in a news release. “Racing is core to our brand and enables us to develop our products for safety at the highest performance levels. I look forward to making history together with this partnership.”

Representatives of Ducati North America will be present at each stop of this tour, which will include Anaheim 1 and 2, San Diego, Tampa, Arlington, East Rutherford, Pittsburgh, and the season finale in Salt Lake City.

