What riders said after New Jersey Supercross: ‘I’m still pretty mind blown how he was able to do it’

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 14 of the Monster Energy Supercross at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

450s

Chase Sexton — Winner, 450s: “I felt good all day. The two whoop sections helped me out a lot. I really feel like I made a lot of time up there. The KTM group has the bike working great. I had such a good flow that moto, and it really just felt like it was effortless for me, which is what we want. [We’ll just try to] keep that going, but I’m stoked. Fifth win of the season, so just try to keep truckin’ and focus week in/week out and see where we get. Overall, [I’m] having fun. I got a great start and made it happen.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 2nd, 450s: “It’s tough, he was on it and he was killing me in those two sets of whoops. It’s something we’ve tried to fix this year, but these are gnarly. They have ruts all the way down them. I’m still pretty mind blown how he was able to do it so good. You’re trying to just stay with him and he rode awesome. He was inching away, and those whoops were really killing me. I got a little tight, and that was all she wrote. With that being said, he did what he needed to do, he rode a great race, he kicked my butt, and I didn’t put my money where my mouth was. We’ll go back, re-group. Definitely bummed on that finish, we wanted more fight tonight, but it is what it is and we’ll come back swinging… and try come win next week.”

Aaron Plessinger — Finished 3rd, 450s: “I was ready for this track to be over since second practice. It was gnarly, but it was just steep. I’ve been riding outdoors a little bit more than Supercross, so I got on this track and I was like, ‘Woah!’ But nonetheless, we had a good ride. The team made the bike work great. [We] made a little change between, I think it was second and third practice, and after that, I was smooth sailing. Got off to a great start, Justin [Barcia] and [Justin Cooper] were riding awesome. Unfortunately, Justin went down right there, and [Justin Cooper] kept me honest the whole race. And these guys [Sexton and Webb] were on another level. I was just pushing as hard as I could. Heart rate got high, and I slowed it down a little bit. Third’s good, five podiums now, and we’re going to finish this season off strong and head to outdoors feeling good.”

Plessinger's 'heart rate got high' in fifth podium Aaron Plessinger reacts to earning his fourth podium in the last five races in gritty fashion on an East Rutherford track in Round 14 that had him pushing "as hard as he could".

Justin Cooper — Finished 4th, 450s: “It was a great day. I qualified first, but I had a little sickness this week, the first one of the year, so I didn’t know what to expect and how the racing would go. At the end of the heat race, I was kind of out of breath, and that was way shorter than the main, so I knew I was going to be in for it. I felt strong in the main. I felt like I rode well; it was just nothing flashy. I didn’t have any sprint in the main, and I couldn’t really muster any energy for that last podium spot, which was unfortunate, but we’ll take it and go into the next round and try and be better.”

Dylan Ferrandis — Finished 5th, 450s: “P5 at East Rutherford Round 14. It was a tough one but ends up with great result 🤘🏻and with the 250 teammate [Cullin Park] P4 made the best weekend for the team [Phoenix Racing Honda]🔥.”

Dean Wilson — Finished 9th, 450s: “Race 2 back done✔️ Better day, Felt much more like myself other than being sicker than a dog🤕. P9 on the night. Rode pretty steady Eddie in the main just wanted to be consistent to the finish. Massive shout to all the fans. You guys rule. Especially saying “good race” to me last weekend when it was quite literally the worst race of my career😂 You loyal😂🍻 Also sending healing vibes to [Jerry Robin]. Hate seeing a good guy go down. Back to work this week.”

Justin Hill — Finished 10th, 450s: “I hit a wall in my performance, these last few races. It’s made me realize how much fun I have, when it’s going good. I miss the confidence that I had before, I’m just wearing the season a little worse than I want to be. I believe it’s simple, get some physical and mental recovery, which I’m prioritizing right now. The main event on Saturday is what I’m going to focus my energy on. NJ was my worst 20 minutes I’ve put together all year by a lot, IMO. Only up from here with [three] to go and more optimism than last week. I still love this S@!$.. just need to make myself proud with a good rebound.”

Joey Savatgy — Finished 11th, 450s: “Tough day. Felt good most the day, made a change for the main and felt like it was a step in the right direction. Pushed the envelope trying to close the gap to 7th and unfortunately had a late crash. P11, not what I want but I’d be more bummed if I packed it in and got 8th. 🤷🏽‍♂️ back to work.”

Christian Craig — Finished 12th, 450s: “East Rutherford was a step in the right direction. I need to put myself in a better position off the start, and I believe I will be inside the top 10. On to Pittsburgh.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 13th, 450s: “MetLife done and dusted 🫡. Can’t keep starting in last and expect to be where I want, head down for last [three].”

Mitchell Harrison — Finished 14th, 450s: “P14 at MetLife! Finally somewhat of where I want to be, but can always be better so onto Pittsburgh.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 15th, 450s: “East Rutherford was a tough one! I felt pretty good qualifying P10 and getting a solid finish in the heat. My starts have been getting better and I put myself in a good spot in the main. Unfortunately, I came together with another rider earlier and had to make a pit stop in the mechanics area. Charged as hard as I could the rest of the main and ended up 15th. I have a lot more left in the tank, and I’m fired up for these last [three] races.”

Kyle Chisholm — Finished 16th, 450s: “MetLife was just so-so for me. Want more. [Three] to go 👍🏼💪🏼.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 18th, 450s: “Highs and lows - riding high in my hometown, then took a tough fall! Time to pick myself up, dust off and bounce back. Sending love to all riders who had a tough weekend 🙏🏻❤️.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 19th, 450s: “Had a rough day in New Jersey. I went over the bars in the whoops on the first lap of free practice and was pretty banged up. Struggled to find my flow after that but still qualified 12th. In the heat, I was starting to feel good until I went off track and got cords wrapped around my hub. Crashed early in the main and was way back, but finally found some flow and started making up time—until I landed in the tough blocks and bent my rear brake pedal. From there it was just about surviving the last few laps. Bummed to have such a tough weekend after a string of really good races, but it happens.”

Grant Harlan — Finished 22nd, 450s: “Speed was good this weekend, just couldn’t stay off the ground. Had a good one in the whoops in practice and another one in the main event that kept me from finishing. [Three] races left to get some more main events in before the great outdoors!”

250s

Seth Hammaker — Winner, 250s: “I got sick on Tuesday night into Wednesday. [That] just put another thing into coming into the weekend. But we have a great group of people around me, and just thought positive. It did creep into my mind a little bit but thankfully I was able to put in clean, consistent laps. It feels really good to get another win and have the red plate solo now. Back to work we go. Two more rounds, this championship’s still really tight. Looking forward to some more great battling in the future.”

Hammaker excited about solo hold on red plate Seth Hammaker reacts to taking sole hold of the red plate after his East Rutherford win and recounts his bounce-back from illness earlier in the week.

RJ Hampshire — Finished 2nd, 250s: “It was important to get the start, and Seth had me off the gate. I just kinda rode in third for a bit. Nate [Thrasher] made a mistake and I got around him and I tried to make a push. I closed in some and then I’d make a mistake… Hey, I was better this weekend than I was last, so [I’ll] be better next weekend, knock off another win, [and] have the confidence going into Salt Lake here in a few weeks.”

Tom Vialle — Finished 3rd, 250s: “The track was pretty tough tonight and my start wasn’t the best. I had to pass a few guys and then, I mean, Seth was first and he had a pretty good gap. I rode pretty much the whole race behind RJ, and I couldn’t do much more. I made a few mistakes. Tonight we end up third and we’re going to try again next weekend.”

Cullin Park — Finished 4th, 250s: “P4 in MetLife 🚀 Got a gift should’ve been P5 but I’ll take it.. lol. Overall solid day. [Two] rounds left, ready for battle. Thank you to the team and the people in my corner!”

Nate Thrasher — Finished 5th, 250s: “It was a good day in New Jersey, and my speed was good all day. I felt like I let that one go there in the main event. I got the holeshot, but I just didn’t execute. I was in the lead early, but then I made a mistake by going on the outside on the first lap, which put me in second place. I was putting a lot of pressure on Seth [Hammaker]. I think we were the two fastest guys tonight, so it was going to be a dog fight to the end. It was going to be a great race, but I ended up going down there, and it just cost me. After that, I put in a late charge and got close to [Tom] Vialle on the last lap, but I was just not close enough. We’ll come back next weekend. There are a lot of positives to take away – a heat race win, and I felt my speed was the best it’s been in a long time. I think we’re in a good spot. We’re just going to keep doing better.”

Austin Forkner — Finished 7th, 250s: “Man today’s one of those days I gotta say it, f— dirtbikes. This sport sucks sometimes and I hate the situation my dude [Jerry Robin] is in. I know he’ll be ok and I know he’ll get through it but this shit still breaks my heart. The “why” doesn’t make sense in things like this but just know you’ve got all my support bro and I know you’ll be on your feet again soon.”

Devin Simonson — Finished 9th, 250s: “Well better late than never. P3 in heat and P9 in the main. Great day for me”

Luke Neese — Finished 10th, 250s: “P10 in East Rutherford this weekend! Finally felt like myself out there all day. This season’s been a rough one for me, no doubt—but being able to line up and go battle with some solid dudes again felt really good. Appreciate everyone who’s been sticking with me through it all!”

Trevor Colip — Finished 11th, 250s: “East Rutherford SX: Struggled in qualifying but was able to turn it around for the night show. Had a decent start in the main and ended up going down early, but I was able to charge back 11th. Ready for another one this weekend 💪🏻.”

Izaih Clark — Finished 12th, 250s: “East Rutherford round was another good step. Starting to get comfortable at the races and showing the speed I have. P14 out of qualifying, some problems in the heat while in 6th, 2nd in the LCQ, and P12 in the main from the back. Pumped for Pittsburgh this weekend 🤙🏻.”

Jack Chambers — Finished 13th, 250s: “Starts were dialed — breathing was not… Heat race holeshot to P5 and 13th in the main after what felt like breathing through a straw🤧 Tough night, but still gonna fight to the end, [two] to go!”

Bryce Shelly — Finished 14th, 250s: “I felt comfortable all day in NJ and finally put the pieces together. P14 in the main a personal best and something to build off of 💪🏼.”

Justin Rodbell — Finished 15th, 250s: “MetLife was a day! Qualified 11th- 7th in the heat- 15th overall. I’m enjoying riding the 250!”

Lance Kobusch — Finished 16th, 250s: “Crazy couple weeks for me. After a crash at Foxboro I got a little banged up. So I caught a flight home to get some scans make sure everything was okay had to miss out on Philly but made it back for this weekend! Race Recap: Heat: bad start came from the back up to P8 to qualify straight to the main. Main: decent start but crashed first lap and got up way back in last. Made my way up to P15 crashed again and ended up P16. Still pretty sore from Foxboro was fighting some sickness and two crashes got P16 so I’ll take it ready to keep fighting!!”

Lane Shaw — Finished 17th, 250s: “It’s just a blessing to be racing, I lacerated of my spleen in late December and spent [five] days in ICU! So I didn’t really know what this year had in store, but I got released and started riding and said hey let’s go racing to see where I would be,,, and I’m so glad I did!”

Jack Rogers — Finished 18th, 250s: “Still buzzin’ from the weekend. First career main event for me its been a long time coming but just so pumped to get in that Main Event. Direct transfer thru the heat race was made it a lot easier. P18 in the main. Can’t wait for next weekend last east round for me in Pittsburgh.”

Chandler Baker — Finished 19th, 250s: “Some solid improvements at MetLife after a rough couple of weekends.”

Mark Fineis — Finished 20th, 250s: “New Jersey in the books. 3rd race on the [Kawasaki]. Making progress each week. My best dry conditions qualifying effort so far this year. Qualified P18 giving me a good gate pick for the heat. I had a decent start and had worked up to fourth and closing in on third. I got too excited and forgot to breathe causing my heart rate skyrocket. I ended up slipping back to sixth, which was still my best heat result in the dry. That put me straight into the main giving me a gate pick on the far inside. I was able to put together a decent start. While running inside the top 10 at the halfway point I caught an edge in the whoops section putting me on the ground. Unfortunately, my gas cap got hit loosening it ever so slight. I could smell gas and the fumes were causing the bike to not run right. I wasn’t sure where the fuel was coming from so I opted to come into the pits to find the problem, but without the bike moving, the fuel was no longer leaking. We decided to call it rather than chance it. I was bummed at not being able to possibly get my first top 10 finish in the dry, but I feel like there was a lot of positive to take from and build on. I can’t think my team enough for all the hard work they’ve put in to get my bike comfortable in just a few races. Looking forward to next week.”

Chance Hymas — Finished 22nd, 250s: “The highs and lows are heavy sometimes. Back to work and be better next weekend. Thank you to the team for working hard on the bike all day. Good improvements all around.”

What Riders said after:

Philadelphia |Foxborough | Seattle | Birmingham | Indianapolis | Daytona | Arlington | Detroit | Tampa | Glendale | Anaheim 2 | San Diego | Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

Pittsburgh Preview

Jerry Robin paralyzed in NJ crash

New Jersey Recap | 450 Results | 250 Results

Mitchell Oldenburg renews with Beta

Robbie Wageman returns to racing

Jorge Prado returns to training

Daxton Bennick suffers compression fracture

Benny Bloss renews with Beta

Monster Energy SX video game features major upgrades

Chase Sexton controls his SX fate

