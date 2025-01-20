What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 2 at San Diego won by Eli Tomac, Julien Beaumer

Here is what the riders had to say and post after Round 2 of the Monster Energy Supercross at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

450s

Eli Tomac — Winner, 450s: “It was an outstanding race for us. To get a win was so special, and to get it done in the full 20-minute main event was a huge deal for me and a testament that we’ve been getting stronger and faster. Throughout the off-season, with the training and the racing, we’ve been working to improve areas where we thought we were a little bit weak, and now it’s showing. It’s just so cool to get this win tonight and to do it by making passes and having to really work our way to the front.”

Jett Lawrence — Finished 2nd, 450s: “That [race with Eli] was awesome. He got me at the start and I was trying so hard just to get close enough to make a pass, but he was ripping… I’m just happy that I’m ten positions better than last weekend, for sure, so I’m happy to be on the box… We tested hard this week to try and get the bike to a better spot, and it was much better.”

Cooper Webb — Finished 3rd, 450s: “It was a much better day today. I was fourth in qualifying, and then the main event went well overall. I was second off the start, which was really good, and led about half the race. I was just a little under the weather, so it was tough and about halfway, that was all I had. That being said, Eli and Jett were hauling butt. They were on it tonight, so I’m happy with the podium. We’ll get back to work.”

San Diego a 'great points night' for Webb Cooper Webb admits he was under the weather in San Diego but "gave it his all" after leading a handful of laps and rounding out the podium in Round 2.

Hunter Lawrence — Finished 5th, 450s: “Down with the sickness seems fitting. Pulled through tough day yesterday, happy with salvaging a 5th! Looking forward to getting back to 100%, thank you to the team for being epic.”

Chase Sexton — Finished 6th, 450s: “On the first lap I almost got landed on and then in [about] the next turn I fell over. It was just me not being ready to go at the gate drop, honestly. That kind of lit a fire under me and after that I really feel like I rode the best that I’ve ridden in a long time. … Some night’s aren’t your night so we’ll come back at A2 and try to get back on the top step.”

Malcolm Stewart — Finished 7th, 450s: “P7 last night. After a rough start of the season opener I’m glad we are headed in the right direction. A-2 next.”

Justin Barcia — Finished 8th, 450s: “When you start in last place you eat some roost. In all seriousness we had two really strong races. We will get back to work this week and come out swinging for A2.”

Justin Cooper — Finished 11th, 450s: “It was a tough day for me all day long. My riding was okay, but I locked bars with a rider in the heat race, and then a bad gate pick in the main left me pretty far back. I just did what I could from there. It’s time to rebound next weekend.”

Justin Hill — Finished 14th, 450s: “San Diego was a [rollercoaster]. … Crashed in the first turn of the main, tough block ripped our air box cover off. Filter was floppin’ in and out of the bike the whole main. Aside from how it affected my gripping the motorcycle, I was stunned with how much Dirt and Sand my KTM 450 was able to digest and still finish the race! We made a pit stop so [Jesse James] could reassemble my air filter, and still wound up 14th. Pretty bummed after fighting my way from last up into almost the top 10 but I’m very happy with my riding and fitness. With a mid-pack start I’d be dangerous right now. Looking forward to A2 like never before.”

Benny Bloss — Finished 16th, 450s: “P-16 at round 2. Back to work this week.”

Shane McElrath — Finished 17th, 450s: “Tough weekend for me in San Diego! Struggled with how tight the track was all day and also struggled with bike setup on that track. Definitely tricky conditions and I was behind on adapting. Pretty disappointed on how we ended up and I’m working to turn that around.”

Colt Nichols — Finished 18th, 450s: “Well, improvement from Round 1. Tough to say that after getting 18th last night but that’s what it is right now. Long ways to go to get where I wanna be but it’s going to be a slow build and I gotta take the little gains where I can right now. Thankful for my team and the people I have in my corner.”

Mitchell Oldenburg — Finished 19th, 450s: “Wrong place, wrong time last night.. Put myself in a good position the first couple laps but unfortunately another rider drug a tough block into the sand right in front of me, and I had no where to go. Tried going over the top of it and tipped over. Made some improvements from A1 that I’m excited about, but obviously didn’t show on paper.”

250s

Julien Beaumer — Winner, 250s: “It was an amazing main Event. I got off to a good start and was just trying to be patient behind Davies. I tried to wear him down a little bit and then made my move. From there I just tried to ride my own race.”

Jordon Smith — Finished 2nd, 250s: “It was a good day. We were changing settings on the bike all day trying to make it better. We still have a lot of things that we can dial in a little bit just to get a little more comfortable, but overall [the bike’s] been really good. … the track was gnarly tonight. There were a lot of rocks coming out, even in the faces of the jumps, so you had to be careful.”

Smith 'moving up the ladder' after Round 2 Jordan Smith scores back-to-back podiums to open the 2025 Supercross season was is encouraged with Triumph's power racing on a "gnarly" track in San Diego.

Haiden Deegan — Finished 3rd, 250s: “Congrats to JuJu (Julian Beaumer), that was a good race on him. My race was just embarrassing, I’m sorry you had to watch that. I just got a little pumped up in the beginning and it just [got worse] from there. All I can do is work harder this week and come out swinging.” Later, via a press release:, “Today started out pretty good, and I qualified first. The heat race wasn’t too bad. I felt really fast. I just made a mistake and crashed, but I still finished third. In the main Event, I got an okay start and was feeling alright the first few laps going through the pack. I just pumped up pretty bad and kind of had to salvage it from there and finish on the podium.”

Cole Davies — Finished 4th, 250s: “It definitely was a good day today and a step in the right direction. I was seventh in qualifying and wasn’t too happy with that, to be honest, but I reset for the heat race. I got a good gate pick and ripped a great start, and got my first-ever heat race win, so I’m stoked about that. Then I had the first gate pick for the main, and I ripped a start again and led some laps, which was awesome. JuJu got by me, and then I made a mistake and it was a bit of a snowball effect, but I made a last corner pass for fourth. So we’re happy with today. We’re just going to keep building each week.”

Ryder DiFrancesco — Finished 5th, 250s: “P5 in San Diego. Too many mistakes in the main cost me. Ready for A2.”

Jo Shimoda — Finished 7th, 250s: “Idk as everyone knows [I broke two fingers], no words really… Gotta keep the ball rolling, if not I would regret it. Thank you team for making adjustments needed to get through for the night, we’ll be little more healthy next weekend.”

Michael Mosiman — Finished 9th, 250s: “San Diego was an improvement. I took what I learned from A1 and built on it. I was better in qualifying and better in the heat race, but was just a bad start away from having a great main. I was coming through the pack nicely and making progress towards the front, but then a rider went down in front of me and I lost a lot of time and positions that made a big difference in the end. Ninth is not where I want to be, but looking beyond the finishing place, San Diego’s race showed a lot of promise of good things to come. I’ll learn from the mistakes here and be better for next weekend.”

Hunter Yoder — Finished 10th, 250s: “P10 in the main. I’ve got the speed to be up there but didn’t help myself with the bad gate pick. Ready for next week.”

Anthony Bourdon — Finished 11th, 250s: “Round 2 San Diego - P11 in the main event last night. Progress is coming step by step! Thank you to my team and everyone cheering me on. Ready to keep pushing for the next round.”

Cole Thompson — Finished 12th, 250s: “San Diego SX. Not the end result I was looking for, but life goes on. Gave it my all & did my best to fight up front, onto the next!”

Parker Ross — Finished 15th, 250s: “P.15 on the night. It was a super solid day for me, had a couple mistakes but a lot of positives to take away from this weekend and just going to keep building off of those! Going to keep on learning. Excited for the next round!”

TJ Albright — Finished 16th, 250s: “Round 2 in the books P16 on the night, need to clean up a few things to be where I wanna be. Back to it in 7 days!”

Nico Koch — Finished 17th, 250s: “First race - First main event. What a day! So many new impressions and I had a lot of fun. Qualified P26 and made it all the way to the Main Event on my first ever AMA Supercross Race. Thanks for all the support.”

Gavin Towers — Finished 18th, 250s: “Struggled a lot yesterday throughout the day. But all in all progress was made, we will take the positives and get ready for A2 this weekend. Ready for a good week of testing with the team.”

