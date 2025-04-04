Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Orioles at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Top Clips

nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

  
Published April 4, 2025 12:00 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.

Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning as the Yankees moved ahead 7-3 and has five homers and 15 RBIs in six games this season.

Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games.

DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Bob Meusel is fourth at 1,091, followed by Robinson Cano (1,130) and Mickey Mantle (1,138).