2025 MLB Playoffs: Full schedule, how to watch, format, bracket, rules

The 2025 MLB postseason is almost here. The regular season will come to a close on Sunday, September 28, setting the stage for a playoff field where there’s no clear dominant team. Fans can expect plenty of chaos, drama, and unpredictability. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

12 teams make the MLB playoffs, six from each league. Two teams from each league (the division winners with the best records) will receive first-round byes, while the remaining four teams from each league will compete in the Wild Card round. The Wild Card round will be conducted in a best-of-three format, with the winners advancing to the Division Series.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2025 MLB postseason schedule and format:

When do the 2025 MLB playoffs begin?

The 2025 MLB Playoffs will begin on Tuesday September 30, with four games taking place in the Wild Card Series.

When is the 2025 World Series?

The 2025 World Series is scheduled to begin on Friday October 24, and would go through Saturday November 1 if the series goes seven games.

2025 MLB Playoffs: Which Teams Are In?

National League:

Philadelphia Phillies (clinched National League East)

Milwaukee Brewers (clinched playoff spot)

American League:

TBD

Who Holds the Tiebreakers in 2025 MLB Postseason?

There are no more Game 163s to determine playoff spots. Tiebreakers are determined mathematically, starting with head-to-head record, then intradivisional record (if needed), and finally interdivisional record (if needed).

Who Has Home-Field Advantage For the 2025 World Series?

Home-field advantage goes to the team with the best record. If the teams have the same record, home-field advantage will be determined by tiebreakers.

What is the 2025 MLB Postseason Schedule?

Wild Card Series: September 30-October 2

What is the format for the Wild Card Series?

The Wild Card Series is a best-of-three format. The lowest-seeded division winner (with the worst record of the three division winners) will face off against the lowest-seeded Wild Card team. The other Wild Card Series will consist of the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. All games will take place at the site of the highest-seeded team.

(Airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2)

﻿Date Series Matchup ﻿9/30/25 AL Wild Card A, Game 1 AL Wild Card B, Game 1 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 NL Wild Card B, Game 1 10/1/25 AL Wild Card A, Game 2 AL Wild Card B, Game 2 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 NL Wild Card B, Game 2 10/2/25 AL Wild Card A, Game 3 * AL Wild Card B, Game 3 * NL Wild Card A, Game 3 * NL Wild Card B, Game 3 *

Division Series: October 4-11

Is the Division Series still a best-of-five?

Yes. The Division Series is played in a 2-2-1 format, with the highest-seeded team having home-field advantage (Games 1-2 and 5 if necessary)

(ALDS airing on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes; NLDS airing on TBS/Tru TV/HBO Max: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿Date Series Matchup 10/4/25 ALDS A, Game 1 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 1 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 NLDS A, Game 1 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 1 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/5/25 ALDS A, Game 2 ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 2 ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/6/25 NLDS A, Game 2 NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 2 NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2 10/7/25 ALDS A, Game 3 AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 3 AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner 10/8/25 NLDS A, Game 3 NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 3 NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner ALDS A, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #1 at ALWC A Winner ALDS B, Game 4 * AL Division Winner #2 at ALWC B Winner 10/9/25 NLDS A, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #1 at NLWC A Winner NLDS B, Game 4 * NL Division Winner #2 at NLWC B Winner 10/10/25 ALDS A, Game 5 * ALWC A Winner at AL Division Winner #1 ALDS B, Game 5 * ALWC B Winner at AL Division Winner #2 10/11/25 NLDS A, Game 5 * NLWC A Winner at NL Division Winner #1 NLDS B, Game 5 * NLWC B Winner at NL Division Winner #2

Championship Series: October 12-21

(ALCS airing on TBS, truTV and HBO Max; NLCS airing on FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿Date Series Matchup 10/12/25 ALCS, Game 1 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/13/25 NLCS, Game 1 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed ALCS, Game 2 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/14/25 NLCS, Game 2 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/15/25 ALCS, Game 3 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/16/25 NLCS, Game 3 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed ALCS, Game 4 AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/17/25 NLCS, Game 4 NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed ALCS, Game 5 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/18/25 NLCS, Game 5 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed 10/19/25 ALCS, Game 6 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/20/25 NLCS, Game 6 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed ALCS, Game 7 * AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed 10/21/25 NLCS, Game 7 * NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed

2025 World Series: October 24-November 1

(World Series airing on FOX: Game times are TBA)

*if necessary

﻿Date Series Matchup ﻿10/24/25 World Series, Game 1 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/25/25 World Series, Game 2 League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 10/27/25 World Series, Game 3 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/28/25 World Series, Game 4 League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/29/25 World Series, Game 5 * League Champ #1 at League Champ #2 10/31/25 World Series, Game 6 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1 11/1/25 World Series, Game 7 * League Champ #2 at League Champ #1

2025 MLB Playoff Rules

What Are The Replay Rules for the 2025 MLB Playoffs?

Managers get just one challenge during the regular season, but they are afforded two challenges in the postseason. If a challenge is successful, the manager keeps their challenge; they lose one of their challenges if the original call is confirmed. From the eighth inning onward, the crew chief can still review certain calls if a team has exhausted their challenges.

Will the Runner-on-Second Rule Apply in Extra Innings During the 2025 MLB Playoffs?

No. As opposed the regular season, the bases will be empty to begin extra innings and the game will be played under those circumstances until completion.

Can MLB Teams Replace Injured Players During the Playoffs?

Yes. Teams can replace an injured player during a series, but that player will be deemed ineligible for the remainder of the series and the following round should the team advance.

Additionally, a pitcher may only be replaced by another pitcher and a position player may only be replaced by another position player.

MLB Postseason Roster Eligibility Rules Explained

Any player on the 40-man roster or injured list as of noon ET on September 1 is eligible for the postseason. Players who were in the organization (and not on the 40-man roster) by that deadline may also replace someone on the 10-day or 60-day injured list, provided the injured player has served the minimum required time (10 days for the 10-day IL, 60 days for the 60-day IL). The substitute must also be added to the 40-man roster before joining the postseason roster.