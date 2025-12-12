 Skip navigation
After Toronto Blue Jays reach World Series, team president Mark Shapiro given new 5-year contract

  
Published December 12, 2025 01:36 PM
TORONTO — Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro and Toronto agreed to a new five-year contract following the team’s first American League pennant since 1993.

Toronto announced the agreement after the Blue Jays came within two outs of the title before losing Game 7 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shapiro, 58, took over as president and CEO when Paul Beeston retired after the 2015 season. Shapiro had spent 24 seasons with Cleveland, including the previous five as team president.

Ross Atkins, who worked for Shapiro in Cleveland, was hired as Blue Jays general manager in December 2015. Atkins is signed through the 2026 season.

Shapiro had signed a five-year contract extension in January 2021.

“Mark’s exceptional leadership has been a driving force behind the Blue Jays’ success, and we’re thrilled he will continue to lead our team and build on their incredible momentum,” team chairman Edward Rogers, also the executive chair of team owner Rogers Communications, said in a statement. “As proud owners of Canada’s team, we are excited to work with Mark and his team to give them the tools and resources they need to bring World Series championships back to Canada.”

Toronto’s only World Series came in 1992 and ’93.