Machado the man for bases-loaded moments as his 14th grand slam powers Padres past Mets

NEW YORK — With the bases loaded, the last man any opposing pitcher wants to see at the plate is Manny Machado.

The seven-time All-Star once again showed why Wednesday night.

Machado launched a tiebreaking grand slam off David Peterson in the fifth inning that sent the San Diego Padres to a 7-4 victory over the New York Mets in a pivotal matchup between postseason contenders.

“The one thing about Manny that I appreciate is just his calmness,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Just not making the moment bigger than it is. You know, a lot of guys, hey, bases loaded — and try to do too much. Manny just knows who’s in charge at that point, and it’s the hitter. He just knows, I’m gonna stick a good at-bat. He put a nice, sweet stroke on it.”

Machado gave the Padres a 6-2 lead with his second grand slam this season and the 14th of his career — most among active players.

It was the first allowed by Peterson in 130 major league games.

“I was just trying to drive in one,” Machado said. “In that opportunity, it’s just trying to get one. Not try to do too much. You know, keep it simple. I think sometimes you can get into a habit of, you want to bring ’em in, you want to be the hero. But ultimately it’s just about just trying to get one run across.”

The win kept the Padres two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West with 10 to play. They lead the Mets by five games for the second of three National League wild cards.

New York remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Arizona for the final NL playoff berth. Cincinnati and San Francisco are both two games back.

“Felt like a playoff game,” Shildt said.

The score was tied 2-all when San Diego loaded the bases with one out in the fifth.

After falling behind 0-2 in the count, Jake Cronenworth was hit by a 2-2 sinker from Peterson on the eighth pitch of his plate appearance. Cronenworth advanced on Elias Díaz’s sacrifice bunt, and Fernando Tatis Jr. fought back from a 1-2 count to draw a seven-pitch walk.

Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez dropped down a bunt single to bring up Machado. He drove a full-count curveball over the left-center fence for his 26th homer this season and third in the last four games.

“We talk about this a lot: We love the homers. You know, small things lead to big things,” Shildt said. “A lot of good, quality at-bats. Luis’ bunt knock to get Manny up there, and Manny put a swing on for a big number.

“A lot of good situational at-bats. Just a really well-played game in all phases — honestly both sides of the ball, both clubs. But yeah, it was a really well-played baseball game on our part.”

Machado’s grand slam provided enough cushion that a baserunning gaffe in the sixth didn’t cost San Diego.

Díaz slowed up while approaching home plate and failed to score from second base on a single before Arraez was tagged out to end the inning. Arraez made an ill-advised attempt to stretch the hit into a double with Machado on deck.

“I just thought it was a base hit, so I’m going to score easily. That’s why I slowed down at the end. I never thought he was going to try to get a double,” said Díaz, who took full responsibility. “You have to finish it — 100 percent.”

When he realized he didn’t cross the plate in time, Díaz sheepishly put his hands on his head.

“We were glad it didn’t turn out to be a pivotal run,” Shildt said. “Kind of just took it for granted a little bit. But it’s a good opportunity to continue to remind ourselves that until you touch home plate you haven’t scored, before the play’s over.”