How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 4 matchup

The College football season on NBC and Peacock rolls on this Saturday as Purdue heads to South Bend to face No. 8 Notre Dame in an in-state matchup. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 and facing significant pressure to string wins together if they are going to make it back to the College Football Playoff.

Live coverage begins with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Read on to find out how to watch Saturday’s matchup as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.

The QB Trust Meter: College quarterbacks who are thriving, flailing and everything in between Nicole Auerbach analyzes the biggest names under center in the sport — and how they have fared through the first three weeks of the 2025 season.

Purdue

The Boilermakers (2-1) have already won more games than they did all of last season. Under new head coach Barry Odom, Purdue may be starting to crawl out of the gutter, but it still may take some time to get back to being competitive in the Big Ten.

The Boilermakers beat Ball State and FCS Southern Illinois by a combined 65-17 margin but looked outclassed in a 33-17 loss to now-No. 25 USC in West Lafayette. Still, the arrow is pointing up for this program.

“A good team, and you’ve got to step into the ring and into the arena and be ready for them to swing,” Odom said after the USC loss. “And we kept swinging, so we’ll learn from today in a lot of different ways.”

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish’s two losses have come by a total margin of four points against two teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, so it’s fair to keep them ranked and expect this to be one of the best teams in the country. Although it will likely require running the table for the Irish to make the College Football Playoff, that isn’t an impossibility; USC is the only team remaining on Notre Dame’s schedule that is currently ranked.

If the Irish are going to make a similar run to last year, when they shook off a shocking early-season loss to Northern Illinois and won their final 10 regular season games, they will need an improved defense. The team ranks outside the top 100 in points, yards and passing yards allowed per game as well as turnover margin under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

“It’s not the [play] call. It’s the execution, and I’ve always believed that,” head coach Marcus Freeman said when asked if he would take play-calling duties from Ash. “I think sometimes calling things -- I’ve been a play caller -- at times can be overrated as much as it’s the execution of that play call.”

How to watch Purdue vs No. 24 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, September 20

Saturday, September 20 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

