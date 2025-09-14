Inside the AP Poll: Why Notre Dame remains ranked despite 0-2 start

As you peruse this week’s AP college football poll, you might be stunned to see a winless team sitting at No. 24.

It genuinely is a bit jarring to see 0-2 Notre Dame ranked, because, well, typically the teams listed in this poll are the ones that win a lot of football games. Notre Dame just became the first team to start a season 0-2 and remain ranked in the AP poll in 37 years!

I’m only a month into my tenure as an AP voter, and I’m still learning as I go. But deciding where to put Notre Dame was by far the most difficult decision of the week. The Irish have two losses to teams I consider the No. 2 and No. 10 teams in the country — and those two losses are by a combined four points. They were right there with two teams I think highly of (at this point), and though there are glaring issues on the defensive side of the ball that will persist, I still feel like I know a lot more about the strengths of this team and its new quarterback than I do about a lot of teams I’ve been ranking, teams that haven’t played anyone with a pulse.

It is certainly possible that I’m giving Notre Dame too much credit for two “good” losses. But I also feel like the Irish’s scenario is not quite as cut and dry as other teams I took off my ballot entirely. Florida was obvious. USF was a tougher call, but ultimately the win over Florida was devalued by the Gators’ horrendous performance vs. LSU. Clemson has two sort-of comparable losses to Notre Dame (though LSU should have beaten them Tigers by multiple scores) and also a shaky win over Troy; all three performances show an inept rushing attack and a defense that is nowhere near elite. That third data point, against a Group of 6 opponent, helps confirm concerns I have when I see the Tigers play quality opponents. For a full quarter of the season, at least, this is who Clemson is. I’ll give Irish another chance, against a non-top 10 team, to show me who they are.

That might not be the right decision to make as a voter. This is why I’m glad there are lots of other voters with different takes on the situation, because the collective decision to keep Notre Dame ranked — but just barely — feels right to me. Ultimately, we are not overly punishing a team for voluntarily choosing to schedule difficult opponents (and losing those games).

And, again, this is a poll that changes week to week. I’ll be happy to evaluate Notre Dame differently than I do right now once I have more information.

A couple of stray notes/observations:

