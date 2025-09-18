Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Last call for saves as end of season nears

In this week’s Closer Report, we run down the last week in saves around the league and examine every team’s closer situation as we come down to the final week of baseball.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1

Aroldis Chapman - Boston Red Sox

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Chapman gave up a run in a non-save situation against the Yankees on Saturday, then bounced back with a clean inning, striking out one batter for a save on Sunday. The 37-year-old left-hander has recorded 30 saves with a 1.23 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, and an 82/14 K/BB ratio across 58 1/3 innings. And Muñoz struck out two batters in each of his two clean innings of work this week, picking up his 35th save of the season against the Angels on Friday. Matt Brash stepped in on Saturday with Muñoz unavailable and converted his fourth save.

Tier 2

Jhoan Duran - Philadelphia Phillies

Edwin Díaz - New York Mets

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Duran was busy on the mound this week with four appearances. He picked up saves against the Mets and Royals before blowing a one-run lead against the Dodgers on Monday. He recovered with a clean inning on Tuesday for his third save of the week and 31st of the season. He’s already converted 15 since joining the Phillies at the trade deadline.

Díaz blew the save and took the loss against the Rangers on Saturday, giving up a run on three hits. He made two other scoreless appearances in non-save situations in the last week. The 31-year-old right-hander has converted just three saves since the start of August. He remains at 26 with an excellent 1.88 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and an 85/21 K/BB ratio across 57 1/3 innings. Meanwhile, Suarez locked down three saves to give him an NL-leading 39 on the season.

Tier 3

David Bednar - New York Yankees

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Kenley Jansen - Los Angeles Angels

Carlos Estévez - Kansas City Royals

Abner Uribe - Milwaukee Brewers

Emilio Pagán - Cincinnati Reds

Cade Smith - Cleveland Guardians

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Tanner Scott - Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryan Abreu - Houston Astros

Jeff Hoffman - Toronto Blue Jays

Will Vest - Detroit Tigers

Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Bednar is up to 25 saves, eight with the Yankees, after converting three this week. The 30-year-old right-hander has had a tremendous bounce-back season after posting a 5.77 ERA in 2024, recording a 2.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 79/16 K/BB ratio across 57 2/3 innings.

In Tampa Bay, Fairbanks reached a new career-high with his 26th save against the Cubs on Saturday. He then tossed a clean inning in a non-save situation against the Blue Jays on Monday before converting his 27th save on Wednesday. The 31-year-old right-hander has a club option for 2026, and it’s hard to imagine the team not exercising that option after Fairbanks has managed to bounce back and stay healthy all season with a career-high 57 1/3 innings.

Jensen remains at 27 saves after making just one appearance in a non-save situation this week. In Kansas City, Estévez was pulled from his appearance on Sunday against the Phillies with mild back tightness. After a couple of days off, he pitched the ninth against the Mariners on Wednesday, giving up one run while holding on for his 40th save.

Uribe came away with a win this week in extra innings against the Cardinals on Saturday. Trevor Megill appeared set to return from the injured list this week, but felt renewed soreness following a live batting practice session. Uribe stands to continue operating as the team’s closer in Megill’s absence.

Pagán went without a save this week, logging a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Cardinals on Monday. Top rookie Chase Burns was activated from the injured list this week and will pitch out of the bullpen for the remainder of the regular season.

Smith converted three saves in four days for the Guardians, then blew a save with one run allowed against the Tigers on Tuesday before falling in line for a win. He’s struck out multiple batters in each of his last eight outings. The 26-year-old right-hander is up to 15 saves with a 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 100/19 K/BB ratio across 69 2/3 innings.

Iglesias lowers his second-half ERA to 2.08 after logging two more scoreless appearances this week, including a save against the Nationals on Tuesday. The 35-year-old right-hander has allowed one run over his last 22 outings. He’s certainly showing he has plenty left in the tank as he enters free agency this winter.

Walker tossed a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Dodgers on Friday, then took the loss in the ninth inning against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday before working around a pair of baserunners in a scoreless inning on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Scott gave up three runs in a loss against the Giants on Friday. He bounced back with two clean appearances in non-save situations against the Giants and Phillies.

Abreu hasn’t been quite as sharp since stepping in to fill the closer role in Josh Hader’s absence. He stranded two hits and a walk for a save against the Rangers on Monday, then picked up a four-out save Tuesday as he worked around three hits and a walk.

Hoffman struck out two in a scoreless inning in a non-save situation against the Rays on Monday, then recorded the final two outs on Tuesday for his 31st save of the season to go with a 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and an 83/23 K/BB ratio across 64 innings.

Vest tossed two scoreless innings against the Marlins on Saturday before picking up a save Sunday in Miami. In his third outing in four days, he surrendered four runs, three earned, to take the loss against the Guardians on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Santana made one appearance in a non-save situation against the Nationals on Saturday.

Tier 4

Shawn Armstrong - Texas Rangers

Jose Ferrer - Washington Nationals

Keegan Akin - Baltimore Orioles

Andrew Kittredge/Brad Keller - Chicago Cubs

JoJo Romero/Riley O’Brien - St. Louis Cardinals

Calvin Faucher/Ronny Henriquez/Tyler Phillips - Miami Marlins

Armstrong made two scoreless appearances against the Mets, picking up his ninth save on Saturday in New York. The 35-year-old right-hander has had an excellent season, posting a 2.39 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and a 70/19 K/BB ratio across 67 2/3 innings. Ferrer also locked down his ninth save of the season against the Pirates on Friday. And Akin had a big week with three saves for the Orioles. Armstrong, Ferrer, and Akin are still widely available in most fantasy leagues for teams looking to supplement some last-minute saves as we reach the end of the season.

Both Kittredge and Keller picked up two saves apiece as they work in a committee to fill the closer role left by Daniel Palencia. Palencia could begin a rehab assignment this weekend as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. And it was O’Brien’s week in St. Louis as he converted a pair of saves for the Cardinals.

Tier 5

Justin Topa/Kody Funderburk - Minnesota Twins

Sean Newcomb - Athletics

Andrew Saalfrank/Jake Woodford - Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Leasure/Mike Vasil - Chicago White Sox

Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies