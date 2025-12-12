Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 24 points and No. 4 Iowa State overcame a 13-point deficit to stay unbeaten with a 66-62 win over Iowa on Thursday night.

The Cyclones (10-0), who entered leading the nation in field-goal percentage after a 23-point victory at then-No. 1 Purdue, were sluggish early. But a 19-0 run spanning both halves gave them the lead, and they held off a late surge by Iowa (8-2) to win their third straight in the CyHawk Series.

Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and four assists, and Milan Momcilovic scored eight of his 10 points in the second half.

Tavion Banks led the Hawkeyes with 14 points, and Bennett Stirtz and Cam Manyawu had 10 apiece.

Iowa, trying to beat its highest-ranked opponent in five seasons, led 33-25 at halftime after going 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and shooting 64% from the floor. It was the Cyclones’ fewest first-half points this season.

But the Hawkeyes went scoreless for more than six minutes before and after the break, and Momcilovic’s 3-pointer from the wing put the Cyclones up 10 with 12 minutes to play.

Iowa ran off eight straight points to make it 47-45 and was within one with 1:38 left. Jefferson’s two free throws with 9.1 seconds remaining made it a four-point game.

Iowa leads the all-time series 48-31.

Up next

Iowa hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois on Sunday.