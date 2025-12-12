 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction: UPDATED Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa

  
Published December 11, 2025 11:10 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Joshua Jefferson scored 24 points and No. 4 Iowa State overcame a 13-point deficit to stay unbeaten with a 66-62 win over Iowa on Thursday night.

The Cyclones (10-0), who entered leading the nation in field-goal percentage after a 23-point victory at then-No. 1 Purdue, were sluggish early. But a 19-0 run spanning both halves gave them the lead, and they held off a late surge by Iowa (8-2) to win their third straight in the CyHawk Series.

Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and four assists, and Milan Momcilovic scored eight of his 10 points in the second half.

Tavion Banks led the Hawkeyes with 14 points, and Bennett Stirtz and Cam Manyawu had 10 apiece.

Iowa, trying to beat its highest-ranked opponent in five seasons, led 33-25 at halftime after going 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and shooting 64% from the floor. It was the Cyclones’ fewest first-half points this season.

But the Hawkeyes went scoreless for more than six minutes before and after the break, and Momcilovic’s 3-pointer from the wing put the Cyclones up 10 with 12 minutes to play.

Iowa ran off eight straight points to make it 47-45 and was within one with 1:38 left. Jefferson’s two free throws with 9.1 seconds remaining made it a four-point game.

Iowa leads the all-time series 48-31.

Up next

Iowa hosts Western Michigan on Sunday.

Iowa State hosts Eastern Illinois on Sunday.