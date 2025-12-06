No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2025/08/04192649/shedeur-sanders-1024x538.png
2025 NFL Rookie Report: Browns’ youth movement underway in fantasy football stretch run
NCAA Football: Louisiana State Head Coach Lane Kiffin Introductory Press Conference
LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers
NCAA Football: American Championship-North Texas at Tulane
Tulane tops North Texas 34-21 in American Conference title game for a likely CFP bid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal3_251206.jpg
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_leegoal2_251206.jpg
Stach brings Leeds level at 2-2 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_leegoal1_251206.jpg
Calvert-Lewin gives Leeds hope against Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 10 Iowa State takes down No. 1 Purdue, 81-58

  
Published December 6, 2025 02:22 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Milan Momcilovic scored 20 points and Iowa State sank 11 3-pointers to propel No. 10 Iowa State to a dominant 81-58 win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday.

Momcilovic, Killyan Toure and Joshua Jefferson all hit three 3-pointers. Toure scored 13, Blake Buchanan 12, and Jefferson 11 for the Cyclones. Iowa State shot 59% in the second half.

Leading 35-31 at halftime, the Cyclones used an 11-0 run to take a 48-33 lead with 17:17 left. Tamin Lipsey, Momcilovic and Toure sank three consecutive 3-pointers to finish the spurt.

Iowa State kept building on its lead from there, leading by as many as 27 points. The Cyclones shot 54% while the Boilermakers hit 41%. Purdue had 15 turnovers, three more than the Cyclones.

Purdue was 4 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Boilermakers didn’t help themselves at the free-throw line either, hitting just 6 of 14.

Braden Smith led Purdue with 11 points and Oscar Cluff and Daniel Jacobsen each scored 10.

The Cyclones shot 48% while holding the Boilermakers to 37% in the opening half. Purdue’s top two scorers both struggled in the first half as Fletcher Loyer made 1 of 5 and Trey Kaufman-Renn 1 of 8. Kaufman-Renn missed his first six shots, finally scoring with 1:21 left in the half.

Jacobsen was 4 of 6 from the field, but went to the bench with two fouls with 4:22 remaining before halftime.

The loss snapped a string of 36 consecutive non-conference home victories for Purdue.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Wednesday night.