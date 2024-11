Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season

Change. It’s inevitable. When it comes to fantasy baseball, it’s constant, especially in dynasty leagues. With the MLB offseason in full swing, there’s an avalanche of free agent signings -- most notably generational slugger Juan Soto and international pitching sensation Roki Sasaki -- in addition to unexpected blockbuster trades on the horizon that will dramatically reshape the fantasy landscape. Rotoworld’s dynasty rankings -- tailored for standard 5x5 (non-OBP) rotisserie scoring formats where players are rostered indefinitely without contracts or salaries -- are designed to give fantasy managers a competitive edge heading into 2025.

Before we take a deep dive into the rankings, let’s cover a few important caveats. Flags Fly Forever. The primary goal remains building a sustainable contending roster that blends up-and-coming prospects with established veteran stalwarts. These rankings are designed to navigate that challenging middle course without overemphasizing short-term veteran contributors or the tantalizing upside of prospects still a hyperspace jump (or two) away from the big leagues. These dynasty rankings, which will be updated regularly throughout the offseason and into spring training, are merely a starting point to approximate player value from a long-term perspective. It’s your roster. Draw your own conclusions and always trust your gut, especially when it comes to prospects.

Without further delay, here are the Rotoworld Top 500 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings for 2025. Please enjoy them responsibly.