Marlins at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

It’s Wednesday, May 14, and the Marlins (15-26) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (25-18). Ryan Weathers is slated to take the mound for Miami against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

The NL Central-leading Cubs have won the first two games of the series. They won 5-2 in the first and 5-4 in the second. Justin Turner’s walk-off double secured the win for the Cubs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Odds for the Marlins at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+181), Cubs (-220)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Cubs

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Ryan Weathers vs. Jameson Taillon

Cubs: Jameson Taillon , (2-2, 4.53 ERA)

Last outing (New York Mets, 5/9): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Cubs

The Cubs went 9-6 (.600) at home last season with Jameson Taillon starting

With Jameson Taillon as starting pitcher 5 of the Cubs’ last 6 home games have gone under the Total



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Marlins and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

