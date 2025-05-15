 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: Weather drastically improves, no preferred lies in Round 1
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Quail Hollow
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: Weather drastically improves, no preferred lies in Round 1
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck

Top Clips

nbc_pl_top20goalsrooney1_250514.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk provisionally suspended in doping case

  
Published May 15, 2025 06:52 AM

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, a world championships silver medalist in the long jump and triple jump, has been provisionally suspended in a doping case.

The Ukrainian was suspended for the presence/use of testosterone, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in international track and field.

Athletes can be provisionally suspended before a hearing to determine the final decision in their case.

Bekh-Romanchuk, 29, won world championships silver in the long jump in 2019 and silver in the triple jump in 2023.

Her best finish in three Olympics was fifth in the long jump at the Tokyo Games. Her most recent competition was the Paris Games, where she placed 11th in the long jump after being sidelined by injury earlier in 2024.

She had been on the entry list for Friday’s Diamond League meet in Doha before the provisional suspension was announced. She is no longer on the list.

TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
Olympians Erriyon Knighton, Keni Harrison and Anna Hall headline the Adidas Atlanta City Games.