Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk provisionally suspended in doping case

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk, a world championships silver medalist in the long jump and triple jump, has been provisionally suspended in a doping case.

The Ukrainian was suspended for the presence/use of testosterone, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in international track and field.

Athletes can be provisionally suspended before a hearing to determine the final decision in their case.

Bekh-Romanchuk, 29, won world championships silver in the long jump in 2019 and silver in the triple jump in 2023.

Her best finish in three Olympics was fifth in the long jump at the Tokyo Games. Her most recent competition was the Paris Games, where she placed 11th in the long jump after being sidelined by injury earlier in 2024.

She had been on the entry list for Friday’s Diamond League meet in Doha before the provisional suspension was announced. She is no longer on the list.