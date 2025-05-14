 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 149th Preakness
Preakness Stakes traditions: Drinks, fashion, flowers, Black-eyed Susan cocktail and blanket, trophy
Kansas City Royals v. Houston Astros
Royals at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
At PGA, Quail Hollow’s challenge remains the same: Hit it like Rory

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 149th Preakness
Preakness Stakes traditions: Drinks, fashion, flowers, Black-eyed Susan cocktail and blanket, trophy
Kansas City Royals v. Houston Astros
Royals at Astros Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Two
At PGA, Quail Hollow’s challenge remains the same: Hit it like Rory

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

  
Published May 14, 2025 12:40 PM

Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles headlines the Adidas Atlanta City Games, live on NBC and Peacock this Saturday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

The meet at Piedmont Park features Lyles running the 150m against a field that is expected to include 100m standout Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and 200m standout Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic.

Since the Paris Games, Lyles returned to competition running the 60m in the winter indoor season, then opened his outdoor campaign in April with a personal-best 45.87 seconds in the 400m, an event he doesn’t race at major championships.

Others expected to compete in Atlanta include Erriyon Knighton (fourth at the last two Olympics in the 200m) in the 100m and Rio Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa in the 200m.

The women’s 100m hurdles features the last two world record holders: Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and American Keni Harrison.

Full fields, subject to change, are here.

mpx_new.jpg
World Athletics Relays 2025: Five different nations win titles across 4x100m, 4x400m
The 2025 World Athletics Relays featured the debut of the mixed-gender 4x100m.