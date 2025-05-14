Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles headlines the Adidas Atlanta City Games, live on NBC and Peacock this Saturday from 3-4 p.m. ET.

The meet at Piedmont Park features Lyles running the 150m against a field that is expected to include 100m standout Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya and 200m standout Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic.

Since the Paris Games, Lyles returned to competition running the 60m in the winter indoor season, then opened his outdoor campaign in April with a personal-best 45.87 seconds in the 400m, an event he doesn’t race at major championships.

Others expected to compete in Atlanta include Erriyon Knighton (fourth at the last two Olympics in the 200m) in the 100m and Rio Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa in the 200m.

The women’s 100m hurdles features the last two world record holders: Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and American Keni Harrison.

Full fields, subject to change, are here.