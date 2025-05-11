World Athletics Relays 2025: Five different nations win titles across 4x100m, 4x400m

South Africa, the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Spain each won 4x100m or 4x400m titles at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China.

The U.S. victory came in the mixed-gender 4x400m with Chris Robinson, Courtney Okolo, Johnnie Blockburger and Lynna Irby-Jackson.

South Africa edged the U.S. by five hundredths of a second in the men’s 4x100m, where the American quartet was headlined by two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek.

South Africa also won the men’s 4x400m. The U.S. was third in its heat Saturday, missing the final, but still qualified for September’s worlds in Tokyo in the event.

Great Britain took the women’s 4x100m. The U.S. team anchored by Paris Olympic relay gold medalist TeeTee Terry placed fourth.

Canada won the debut of the mixed 4x100m — after the U.S. dropped the baton in its first-round heat on the second exchange, the only one from woman to man.

WORLD RELAYS: Full Results

Spain edged the U.S. for the women’s 4x400m title.

The top 14 nations per relay at World Relays qualified for the World Championships. The last two World Championships spots in each relay will be awarded later this summer based on world rankings.

The mixed 4x100m is not on the 2025 World Championships program but will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The track and field season continues with the Adidas Atlanta City Games next Saturday, live on NBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.