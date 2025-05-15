All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck

The NASCAR All-Star Race returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third consecutive year with a few new wrinkles in the race format and schedule at the 0.625-mile oval in North Carolina.

Cup cars will be on track for practice and qualifying Friday, two heat races to set the main event field Saturday and then the Open and All-Star Race will be Sunday night.

The main event will feature a “promoter’s caution” that can be thrown ahead of Lap 220 of 250. A new “Manufacturer Showdown” will pit Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota in a battle for the best combined overall finish in the All-Star Race.

The Pit Crew Challenge also will be held during qualifying Friday and determine pit selection for Sunday’s 250-lap main event.

Joey Logano is the defending winner of the All-Star Race. Kyle Larson won the 2023 inaugural All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

The CARS Tour, Camping World Truck Series and Whelen Modified Tour also will be racing at North Wilkesboro this weekend.

All-Star Race schedule at North Wilkesboro

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 16

Garage open



10:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Truck Series

Track activity



5:05 - 5:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

6:10 - 6:50 p.m. — Cup Open qualifying (FS1, MRN)

7:05 - 8 p.m. — Cup All-Star Race qualifying/Pit Crew Challenge (FS1, MRN)

8:15 p.m. — CARS Tour race (100 laps, FS1, Flo Racing)

Saturday, May 17

Garage open



8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Truck Series

1:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Cup

Track activity



9:35 - 10:30 a.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

1:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 156.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:10 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 1 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:15 p.m. — All-Star Race Heat 2 (75 laps, 46.875 miles, FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, May 18

Garage open



7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Whelen Modified Tour

2 - 11:55 p.m. — Cup

Track activity



10:15 - 10:45 a.m. — Whelen Modified Tour practice

10:55 - 11:25 a.m. — Whelen Modified Tour practice

12:45 - 1:15 p.m. — Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

2 p.m. — Whelen Modified Tour race (150 laps, 93.75 miles, Flo Racing, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

5:30 p.m. — All-Star Open (100 laps, 62.5 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

8 p.m. — All-Star Race (250 laps, 156.25 miles, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 86 degrees and winds from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. A high of 85 degrees and winds from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to be 82 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race. It’s expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 82 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the first of the two Cup heat races.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees and winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 1% chance of rain at the start of the All-Star Race.