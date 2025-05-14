Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
The NASCAR Cup Series takes a week off from points racing for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
This is the third year the event has been held at the historic track, which hosted Cup races from 1949-96. The Cup Series returned in 2023 for this exhibition race. Kyle Larson won the 2023 All-Star Race and Joey Logano won the race last year.
Here is a look at the good news and bad news for Cup teams heading to North Wilkesboro.
23XI Racing — Good news: Bubba Wallace’s average finish of 7.25 in four All-Star Race appearances ranks third among active drivers behind only Joey Logano (average finish of 6.07) and Kyle Larson (7.0). … Wallace is among is among the top five for the All-Star fan vote. Bad news: Wallace finished 33rd in each of the past two points races, dropping him from seventh to 10th in the standings. … Tyler Reddick failed to score a top 10 in the last four races. … Reddick has one top 10 in his last six Cup points races. … Riley Herbst failed to score a top-20 finish in six of the seven races leading into this weekend.
Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Noah Gragson has been voted into the All-Star Race by the fans in each of the last two years and is among the top five vote-getters heading into this weekend. … Todd Gilliland has finished 16th or better in five of the last six races entering the All-Star Race. … Zane Smith has six top-20 finishes in the last seven Cup races. Bad news: Gragson is 31st in the points at the All-Star break.
Haas Factory Team — Good news: Cole Custer has two top-20 finishes in the last three races. Bad News: Those are his only top-20 finishes this year.
Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: Kyle Larson heads into the All-Star break as the points leader. … He also has scored the most playoff points this season, scored the most stage wins, led the most laps and is tied for most wins. … Oh yeah, Larson has more All-Star wins (three) than any other active driver and is one win away from tying Jimmie Johnson for most All-Star Race wins all-time. … Hendrick Motorsports has won a record 11 All-Star Races. … Chase Elliott enters the All-Star Race fourth in the points for the second year in a row. Bad news: William Byron lost the points lead due to a 24th-place finish last weekend at Kansas. … Byron has finished 19th or worse in each of the two All-Star Races at North Wilkesboro. … Alex Bowman has three finishes of 35th or worse in the last five races (the other results were top 10s).
Hyak Motorsports — Good news: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. provided the highlight of last year’s All-Star Race with his confrontation with Kyle Busch after the event. Bad news: Stenhouse has finished last in each of the two All-Star Races at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Christopher Bell has finished first or second in five of the 12 points races this season, winning three times and finishing second twice. … Denny Hamlin has finished second in two of the last three All-Star Races. … Chase Briscoe has finished a season-best fourth four different times this year. … Ty Gibbs won last year’s NASCAR Open to earn a spot in the All-Star Race. He’s in the NASCAR Open this year. Bad news: JGR last won the All-Star Race in 2017 with Kyle Busch. … Ty Gibbs has finished 17th or worse in the last three points races.
Kaulig Racing — Good news: Twice AJ Allmendinger has won what is now called the NASCAR Open to advance to the All-Star Race. Bad news: Allmendinger has finished 36th and 38th in the past two races, dropping him from 15th to 25th in the season standings. … Ty Dillon has finished outside the top 20 in three of the last four points races.
Legacy Motor Club — Good news: John Hunter Nemechek has scored back-to-back top 10s, the second time he’s done that this year. Bad news: Legacy failed to have a car in last year’s All-Star Race after both Erik Jones and Nemechek failed to advance out of the NASCAR Open.
Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Kyle Busch holds the record for most laps led in the All-Star Race at 324. Bad news: Kyle Busch has failed to finish better than ninth in the last four All-Star Races. … Austin Dillon has not finished better than 17th in his last two All-Star Race starts.
Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Harrison Burton, who is eligible for the All-Star Race with his win last year at Daytona, will drive the No. 51 in the event. … This will mark the first time Rick Ware Racing has had a car in the All-Star Race. … Cody Ware will move over to the No. 15 and compete in the All-Star Open. … Ware goes back to the No. 51 after this weekend. The change is just for the All-Star Race since Burton, who races full-time in the Xfinity Series, didn’t have a ride in the exhibition race. Bad news: Ware ranks last among the 36 full-time drivers in points after 12 races.
RFK Racing — Good news: Brad Keselowski has finished second in the All-Star Race three times, tied with Sterling Marlin and Ken Schrader for the most runner-up results without a victory in the event. … Chris Buescher finished third in last year’s All-Stat Race. … Ryan Preece is among the top five for the All-Star fan vote. Bad news: Buescher has finished outside the top 10 in four of the last six points races.
Spire Motorsports — Good news: Carson Hocevar is among the top five for the All-Star fan vote. Bad news: All three Spire drivers (Michael McDowell, Justin Haley and Hocevar) are in the NASCAR Open this weekend.
Team Penske — Good news: Joey Logano is the defending All-Star winner after he led 199 of 200 laps in last year’s event. … Logano has finished in the top 10 in the last 10 All-Star Races, a series record. … Ryan Blaney has finished no worse than sixth in each of the last five All-Star Races, including a win in 2022. Bad news: Austin Cindric, who is in the All-Star Race this year, finished last in the NASCAR Open a year ago after being in an incident during the event.
Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Daniel Suarez’s average finish in five All-Star Race appearances is 8.80, which ranks sixth among active drivers. … Shane van Gisbergen is among the top five for the All-Star fan vote. Bad news: Ross Chastain has not qualified better than 25th in the last five Cup races entering the All-Star break.
Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: His Las Vegas win earned him a spot in the All-Star Race. … Berry comes into the weekend after a sixth-place finish at Kansas last weekend. Bad news: That Kansas finish was his first top 10 since his Las Vegas win in March.