 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sydney Crosby
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Ole Miss
Ole Miss embraces upcoming rematch with Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl
Dan Lanning
No. 5 Oregon bracing for stiffer test from No. 4 Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal game at Orange Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Sydney Crosby
Sidney Crosby breaks Penguins scoring record previously held by Mario Lemieux
Ole Miss
Ole Miss embraces upcoming rematch with Georgia in a CFP quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl
Dan Lanning
No. 5 Oregon bracing for stiffer test from No. 4 Texas Tech in CFP quarterfinal game at Orange Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions 'getting further and further away'

December 22, 2025 11:17 AM
Dan Patrick explains why Lions fans are likely the most disenchanted in the NFL today.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
nbc_dps_dponjoeburrow_251218.jpg
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
nbc_dps_dpontuabenching_251218.jpg
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
nbc_dps_michaelirvininterview_251218.jpg
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
nbc_dps_cowboysgrade_251218.jpg
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
tua.jpg
14:03
Patrick: Tua not a starter ‘until further notice’
nbc_dps_mikegolicsrinterview_251216.jpg
12:36
Does Tomlin survive another first-round loss?
nbc_dps_jimharbaughinterview_251216.jpg
12:35
Harbaugh on ACL injuries, Chiefs, Moore, and more
nbc_dps_joethomasinterview_251216.jpg
11:50
Thomas: Nobody can block Garrett consistently
nbc_dps_nflweek15recap_251215.jpg
13:28
Week 15 recap: KC eliminated, Rivers returns
nbc_dps_nickwright_241215.jpg
17:58
Wright: Chiefs ‘deserve’ to miss playoffs
nbc_dps_falconsbuccaneersrecap_251212.jpg
06:35
ATL showed ‘what they could be’ in win vs. TB
nbc_dps_heismanandcfb_251212.jpg
06:22
Indiana’s Mendoza ‘best story of the year’ in CFB
nbc_dps_shaqinterview_251212.jpg
13:28
LeBron ‘knows’ when to be a team player for Lakers
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251212.jpg
17:30
‘Legit’ Jaguars not being talked about enough
nbc_dps_dponsherronemoore_251211.jpg
11:07
Michigan must move ‘fast’ to find new head coach
nbc_dps_tonygarciainterview_251211.jpg
07:56
Michigan’s situation with Moore ‘evolved rapidly’
nbc_dps_robgronkowskiinterview_251211.jpg
10:33
Gronkowski is excited to host LA Bowl
SherroneMooreDPS12-11Wetzel.jpg
15:37
What’s next for Michigan after Moore firing?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_251210.jpg
10:46
Finebaum on ND’s CFP snub, Kiffin’s move to LSU
nbc_dps_dominiquefoxworth_251210.jpg
12:29
Foxworth: Packers, Rams are ‘Super Bowl caliber’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_251209.jpg
14:42
Colts bringing in Rivers at QB seems desperate
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251209.jpg
18:02
Miller did not expect Lakers to be ‘this good’
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_251209.jpg
11:48
Eagles in ‘survival mode’ after loss to Chargers
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_251208.jpg
16:46
Simms’ Week 14 takeaways: Chiefs, Allen, Tomlin

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_broncoschiefs_251222.jpg
01:43
‘Tough’ for Broncos to cover spread vs. Chiefs
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
04:20
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
06:01
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
05:11
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
06:26
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’
nbc_pft_arrowupdown_251222.jpg
01:34
Herbert continues to be ‘incredible’ for Chargers
nbc_pft_playoffpicture_251222.jpg
02:59
Analyzing ‘crazy’ playoff picture
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_251222.jpg
06:24
Panthers claw to top of NFC South with win
nbc_pft_jagsbroncos_251222.jpg
10:38
Jaguars, Lawrence take down Broncos
nbc_pft_ravensfuture_251222.jpg
12:24
Simms: Have we seen the best of Ravens’ Jackson?
nbc_pft_patriotsdrakemaye_251222.jpg
04:05
Patriots are a ‘balanced football team’
nbc_pft_mavprace2_251222.jpg
03:35
Who is leading NFL MVP, Coach of the Year race?
nbc_pft_mpvrace1_251222.jpg
07:56
Maye is moving toward an ‘unlimited’ ceiling
nbc_pft_playoffspots_251222.jpg
06:39
Unpacking Patriots’ versatility, playoff field
nbc_pft_ravensprimetime_251222.jpg
03:35
Ravens are ‘hanging by a thread’ ahead of playoffs
nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
02:09
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
08:05
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
04:14
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments
Lions_downturn_raw_251221.jpg
04:50
Lions’ Week 16 loss shows they miss Johnson as OC
Hunter_int_raw.jpg
07:12
Henry: Vrabel demands fun and accountability
nbc_psnff_henryout_251221.jpg
02:07
Why wasn’t Henry in game late vs. Patriots?
nbc_psnff_steveafc_251221.jpg
01:09
AFC No. 1 seed probability with Steve Kornacki
nbc_psnff_postgameint_251221.jpg
01:40
Maye, Diggs and Chaisson reflect on win vs. Ravens
nbc_snf_nebalhl_251221.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots rally late to defeat Ravens
StevensonFinalTD12-22.jpg
48
Stevenson rumbles in to give Pats the late lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251221.jpg
02:06
Speed Round: NFL Week 16 Super Bowl 60 Wish List
korny_boy_251221.jpg
04:02
Kornacki shares how BUF, HOU can get top AFC seed
nbc_fnia_jagsbroncos_251221.jpg
04:04
Lawrence ‘excellent’ in Jaguars’ win vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_bearsniners_251221.jpg
50
CHI ready for test vs. SF on SNF in Week 17
nbc_snf_williamstd_251221.jpg
49
Williams makes over-the-shoulder touchdown catch