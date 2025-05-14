Red Sox at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Red Sox (22-22) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (28-15).

Hunter Dobbins is slated to take the mound for Boston against Tarik Skubal for Detroit.

The Tigers outlasted the Red Sox last night winning 10-9 in eleven innings. The game was tied at six after nine innings. Each team scored a single run in the tenth and the Tigers outscored the Sox 3-2 in the eleventh to prevail. Javier Baez smashed a pair of three-run home runs including a walk-off dinger in the eleventh.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Tigers

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NESN, FDSNDT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+181), Tigers (-219)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Tigers

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Hunter Dobbins vs. Tarik Skubal

Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 2.78 ERA)

Last Outing: 5/9 at Kansas City - 6IP, 0ER, 5H, 0BB, 6Ks Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 vs. Texas - 7IP, 1ER, 2H, 0BB, 12Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Tigers

The Tigers have won 4 straight home games against the Red Sox

The Over is 7-3 in the Red Sox’s last 10 road games

Tarik Skubal has struck out 31 hitters in his last three starts (19IP)

has struck out 31 hitters in his last three starts (19IP) Rafael Devers had his 5-game hitting streak snapped last night

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: