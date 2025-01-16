Supercross 2025 at San Diego: How to watch, schedule, venue, track map

San Diego moves up one week in the schedule in 2025 to become Round 2 of the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Series and several riders are looking for some California sunshine at Snapdragon Stadium.

It was a difficult opening round for 450 title contenders Jett Lawrence and Eli Tomac after both crashed on the opening lap and had to make their way through the field. Tomac recovered to finish fifth, but Lawrence failed to crack the top 10. In the 250 division, the same thing happened to the defending SuperMotocross World Champion Haiden Deegan. These riders hope there is less drama in Round 2.

Ty Masterpool moves to the 250 West division to replace Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen withdrew from the 250 West division on race day for Anaheim 1 and left a spot that needed to be filled.

One rider who would not be averse to a little drama is defending winner Aaron Plessinger who scored his first Supercross victory in San Diego last year on a muddy track. Cooper Webb and Justin Barcia joined him on the podium.

In the 250 division, Nate Thrasher passed Garrett Marchbanks when that rider stalled in traffic. Jordon Smith stood on the last block of the podium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2025 Supercross season at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, will begin live Saturday, January 18, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 19, on NBC.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

1:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

2:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

2:10 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

2:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

3:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

3:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

3:50 p.m.: 450 Group.: C Qualifying 1

4:50 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

5:05 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

5:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

5:35 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

5:50 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

6:05 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

8:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:36 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:04 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:02 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:18 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:58 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

