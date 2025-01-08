SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 3, Cooper Webb is determined to score one more championship

Few riders in SuperMotocross are as tough as Cooper Webb. Still one year shy of 30, his thoughts might naturally turn to retirement, but the complexion of the sport has changed over the past several years. Riders are becoming fitter and lasting longer.

Still, accidents continue to take their toll, and Webb lost most of the Pro Motocross season to a freak injury. The thumb is not the first body part most think of when they hear of a SuperMotocross injury, but last year Webb, Eli Tomac, and Jett Lawrence were forced to sit out long stretches because of breaks there. One simply cannot grip the throttle or brake lever without a healthy thumb.

Before suffering that injury, Webb kept Lawrence honest.

Webb has a tendency to dig a hole for himself at the beginning of Supercross seasons. Last year was no exception as he finished sixth in the first Anaheim race and was 11th in San Francisco, while the two riders he would eventually challenge for the championship swapped victories in those races. Lawrence won the opener in Anaheim, and Chase Sexton survived Frisco’s muddy conditions.

Entering the 2024 season, experts wondered if anyone could challenge Lawrence. His perfect record in Pro Motocross as a 450 division rookie contender in races when he was rarely challenged made a bold statement. His claiming of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship underscored his ability on tracks that contained Supercross elements, and when he won the first race of Supercross, the competition had ample reasons to worry.

But in addition to being physically tough, Webb has always shown mental stamina. He is at his best when he can get into the psyches of his competitors, and when he finished second in Round 3 in San Diego and won his first of four SX races the following week in Glendale, Arizona, the field felt his determination.

Webb missed the top five only once from San Diego through the end of the season. Most of these results landed on the podium, and he added victories in Arlington, Texas, Seattle, Washington, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. Lawrence managed his points lead for much of that time and barely allowed Webb to close the gap. Partly, this was because Webb was already feeling the effect of his injury in the final Supercross races, so it was impressive that he was only 15 points behind Lawrence and 29 ahead of Sexton when the checkers waved over the field in Salt Lake City.

Webb attempted to return to riding late in the Motocross season, but he was not 100 percent when he mounted his Yamaha in Unadilla. He crashed that weekend and finished 15th overall. He also sustained a concussion that kept him off the bike until the MX Playoffs began. Even then, he failed to find his accustomed form and finished 10th in Concord, North Carolina, and fifth at Texas Motor Speedway.

Webb is pushing 30 and, like many of the riders in the field, hears the clock ticking. If he was dangerous before, that sense of urgency is going to make him even more so now.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 20

Average feature finish: 4.60

Wins: 4

Podiums: 9

Top-fives:15

Top-10s: 18

Best finish: Won (Anaheim 2, Arlington, Seattle, Foxborough SX)

SMX Standings/payout: Fifth/$150,000

2024 News

Cooper Webb replaces Chance Hymas on a 250 in Team USA MXoN

Webb shakes rust off at Unadilla, but will sit out Budds Creek after reinjuring thumb

Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross

Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track

Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss MX

Will Jett Lawrence or Webb have solo red plate?

Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Lawrence in championship points

Webb wins the close ones

Webb wins fierce 450 SX showdown in Seattle, Levi Kitchen claims home state 250 win

Webb wins Arlington after Lawrence crashes

Webb keeps the streak of unique SX winners alive in Anaheim Triple Crown

