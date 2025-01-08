 Skip navigation
Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 3, Cooper Webb is determined to score one more championship

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 8, 2025 03:04 PM

Few riders in SuperMotocross are as tough as Cooper Webb. Still one year shy of 30, his thoughts might naturally turn to retirement, but the complexion of the sport has changed over the past several years. Riders are becoming fitter and lasting longer.

Still, accidents continue to take their toll, and Webb lost most of the Pro Motocross season to a freak injury. The thumb is not the first body part most think of when they hear of a SuperMotocross injury, but last year Webb, Eli Tomac, and Jett Lawrence were forced to sit out long stretches because of breaks there. One simply cannot grip the throttle or brake lever without a healthy thumb.

nbc_smx_elitomac_241230.jpg
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 4, Eli Tomac and one last shot at SMX glory
Eli Tomac has won nearly everything possible in professional dirt bike racing. The only thing missing is a SuperMotocross World Championship.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Before suffering that injury, Webb kept Lawrence honest.

Webb has a tendency to dig a hole for himself at the beginning of Supercross seasons. Last year was no exception as he finished sixth in the first Anaheim race and was 11th in San Francisco, while the two riders he would eventually challenge for the championship swapped victories in those races. Lawrence won the opener in Anaheim, and Chase Sexton survived Frisco’s muddy conditions.

Entering the 2024 season, experts wondered if anyone could challenge Lawrence. His perfect record in Pro Motocross as a 450 division rookie contender in races when he was rarely challenged made a bold statement. His claiming of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship underscored his ability on tracks that contained Supercross elements, and when he won the first race of Supercross, the competition had ample reasons to worry.

SX 2024 Rd 03 San Diego Aaron Plessinger congratulated by Ken Roczen.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 5, Aaron Plessinger brought the sunshine
After years of struggling in the Supercross 450 class, Aaron Plessinger brought a ray of sunshine to a cloudy San Diego evening.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

But in addition to being physically tough, Webb has always shown mental stamina. He is at his best when he can get into the psyches of his competitors, and when he finished second in Round 3 in San Diego and won his first of four SX races the following week in Glendale, Arizona, the field felt his determination.

Webb missed the top five only once from San Diego through the end of the season. Most of these results landed on the podium, and he added victories in Arlington, Texas, Seattle, Washington, and Foxborough, Massachusetts. Lawrence managed his points lead for much of that time and barely allowed Webb to close the gap. Partly, this was because Webb was already feeling the effect of his injury in the final Supercross races, so it was impressive that he was only 15 points behind Lawrence and 29 ahead of Sexton when the checkers waved over the field in Salt Lake City.

SMX 2024 Rd 02 Texas Hunter Lawrence leads Eli Tomac through tunnel turn.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 6, Hunter Lawrence shone brightest when the series headed outdoors
Hunter Lawrence swept the top five in both Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross World Championship after struggling in Supercross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Webb attempted to return to riding late in the Motocross season, but he was not 100 percent when he mounted his Yamaha in Unadilla. He crashed that weekend and finished 15th overall. He also sustained a concussion that kept him off the bike until the MX Playoffs began. Even then, he failed to find his accustomed form and finished 10th in Concord, North Carolina, and fifth at Texas Motor Speedway.

Webb is pushing 30 and, like many of the riders in the field, hears the clock ticking. If he was dangerous before, that sense of urgency is going to make him even more so now.

2024 Statistics
Feature starts: 20
Average feature finish: 4.60
Wins: 4
Podiums: 9
Top-fives:15
Top-10s: 18
Best finish: Won (Anaheim 2, Arlington, Seattle, Foxborough SX)
SMX Standings/payout: Fifth/$150,000

2024 News
Cooper Webb replaces Chance Hymas on a 250 in Team USA MXoN
Webb shakes rust off at Unadilla, but will sit out Budds Creek after reinjuring thumb
Webb confirms Unadilla return for 2024 Pro Motocross
Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track
Webb undergoes thumb surgery, will miss MX
Will Jett Lawrence or Webb have solo red plate?
Webb wins Foxborough Supercross; ties Lawrence in championship points
Webb wins the close ones
Webb wins fierce 450 SX showdown in Seattle, Levi Kitchen claims home state 250 win
Webb wins Arlington after Lawrence crashes
Webb keeps the streak of unique SX winners alive in Anaheim Triple Crown

450 Countdown
4. Eli Tomac
5. Aaron Plessinger
6. Hunter Lawrence
7. Jason Anderson
8. Ken Roczen
9. Justin Cooper
10. Justin Barcia
11. Malcolm Stewart
12. Dylan Ferrandis
13. Christian Craig
14. Shane McElrath
15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown
4. RJ Hampshire
5. Jo Shimoda
6. Jordon Smith
7. Pierce Brown
8. Cameron McAdoo
9. Ty Masterpool
10. Chance Hymas
11. Garrett Marchbanks
12. Max Anstie
13. Julien Beaumer
14. Coty Schock
15. Ryder DiFrancesco

