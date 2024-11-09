SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 13, Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep

With only two starts in the 2023 Pro Motocross Series, it was difficult to know how Julien Beaumer would perform in his first fulltime campaign. Red Bull KTM has a knack for developing talent, but in a sport replete with injury, one can never be certain.

Beaumer came out of the gate strong and nearly cracked the top five in the 250 Supercross West season opener at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California. Reality quickly settled in as he struggled in the next two rounds with an 11th in San Francisco and 16th in San Diego. Those were mud races, however, so judgment continue to be deferred.

SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper Coty Schock was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2024 until his Cinderella Season was undone by a broken wrist midway through Pro Motocross.

Incredibly, Beaumer finished seventh in the next four 250 SX West rounds, followed by two more top-10s in the final three weekends and Red Bull KTM was rewarded with a top-10 points appearance for their fresh-faced rookie.

The two disappointing mud races and the start of the season and one more poor finish in the season finale were the only thing keeping Beaumer from an average finish in the single digits. He narrowly missed that mark with a 10.2.

With more opportunities to ride in the outdoor series, Beaumer had an almost equal number of top-10 finishes as of results outside that mark. His average finish of 10.9 fell short of his Supercross effort, but for a freshman rider, the overall result was enough to create a strong set of notes. More importantly, Beaumer knew he was improving and in an interview with RacerX.com, he said he believed he was a much stronger rider than the one who ended the 250 West division seventh in points.

He was correct. Beaumer finished second behind the eventual 250 SuperMotocross World Champion, Haiden Deegan, in the first moto of Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. A fourth-place finish in the Moto 2 secured his second-place finish overall ahead of Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda, riders with much more experience. Beaumer followed that up with a fifth-place finish in SMX Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway and another top-10 in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While he replicated his points’ standing of seventh in the playoff series, Beaumer’s sweep of the top 10 revealed a much more consistent rider and one who will enter the 2025 SuperMotocross League with greater expectations.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 23

Average feature finish: 9.87

Podiums: 1

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 16

Best finish: Second (Charlotte SMX)

SMX Standings/payout: Seventh/$18,000

450 Countdown

13. Christian Craig

14. Shane McElrath

15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown

14. Coty Schock

15. Ryder DiFrancesco

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Casey Cochran injures leg, timeline for return uncertain

Mitchell Oldenburg signs with Beta for 2025 Supercross

SuperMotocross stars join the 2024 Paris Supercross

Christian Craig needs to prove detractors wrong

Joey Savatgy wins Australian SX Round 3 in Wollongong

Imitating human design, Mips reduces force impact

Jett Reynolds renews with ClubMX for 2025

Triumph Factory Racing announces four-rider team

GasGas launches in-house Factory Racing Team

Shane McElrath ground out 31 SMX races

