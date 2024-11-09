 Skip navigation
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to 'clean our heads over the international break'
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
haynes.jpg
Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss
athan.jpg
Kaliakmanis throws 3 TD against former mates as Rutgers ends 4-game slide and beats Minnesota 26-19

nbc_pl_chearspreview_241109.jpg
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
Slot 'deserves a ton of credit' with Liverpool

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Pep Guardiola reaction: Man City to ‘clean our heads over the international break’
haynes.jpg
Haynes King leads Georgia Tech past Cam Ward, No. 4 Miami, 28-23 to hand Hurricanes 1st loss
athan.jpg
Kaliakmanis throws 3 TD against former mates as Rutgers ends 4-game slide and beats Minnesota 26-19

nbc_pl_chearspreview_241109.jpg
Chelsea, Arsenal set for huge matchup
nbc_pl_arneintv_241109.jpg
Slot discusses historic start to Liverpool tenure
nbc_pl_livavlpostgame_241109.jpg
Slot ‘deserves a ton of credit’ with Liverpool

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 13, Julien Beaumer ended 2025 season with SMX top-10 sweep

Published November 9, 2024 06:00 PM

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 9, 2024 06:00 PM

With only two starts in the 2023 Pro Motocross Series, it was difficult to know how Julien Beaumer would perform in his first fulltime campaign. Red Bull KTM has a knack for developing talent, but in a sport replete with injury, one can never be certain.

Beaumer came out of the gate strong and nearly cracked the top five in the 250 Supercross West season opener at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California. Reality quickly settled in as he struggled in the next two rounds with an 11th in San Francisco and 16th in San Diego. Those were mud races, however, so judgment continue to be deferred.

SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Coty Schock crash.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper
Coty Schock was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2024 until his Cinderella Season was undone by a broken wrist midway through Pro Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Incredibly, Beaumer finished seventh in the next four 250 SX West rounds, followed by two more top-10s in the final three weekends and Red Bull KTM was rewarded with a top-10 points appearance for their fresh-faced rookie.

The two disappointing mud races and the start of the season and one more poor finish in the season finale were the only thing keeping Beaumer from an average finish in the single digits. He narrowly missed that mark with a 10.2.

SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
Ryder DiFrancesco’s 2024 season was highlighted by four Supercross top-10s and a career-best fourth-place finish in Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

With more opportunities to ride in the outdoor series, Beaumer had an almost equal number of top-10 finishes as of results outside that mark. His average finish of 10.9 fell short of his Supercross effort, but for a freshman rider, the overall result was enough to create a strong set of notes. More importantly, Beaumer knew he was improving and in an interview with RacerX.com, he said he believed he was a much stronger rider than the one who ended the 250 West division seventh in points.

He was correct. Beaumer finished second behind the eventual 250 SuperMotocross World Champion, Haiden Deegan, in the first moto of Round 1 at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. A fourth-place finish in the Moto 2 secured his second-place finish overall ahead of Levi Kitchen and Jo Shimoda, riders with much more experience. Beaumer followed that up with a fifth-place finish in SMX Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway and another top-10 in the season finale at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

While he replicated his points’ standing of seventh in the playoff series, Beaumer’s sweep of the top 10 revealed a much more consistent rider and one who will enter the 2025 SuperMotocross League with greater expectations.

2024 Statistics
Feature starts: 23
Average feature finish: 9.87
Podiums: 1
Top-fives: 2
Top-10s: 16
Best finish: Second (Charlotte SMX)
SMX Standings/payout: Seventh/$18,000

450 Countdown
13. Christian Craig
14. Shane McElrath
15. Dean Wilson

250 Countdown
14. Coty Schock
15. Ryder DiFrancesco

