 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_gordonsound_241103.jpg
Analysis: Martinsville playoff antics could have massive impact on NASCAR like Richmond 2013
Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Aftermath: The Cowboys’ struggles, WR injuries, JSN’s eruption and more
Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman announces beach volleyball retirement

Top Clips

nbc_dls_lionsconvo_241104.jpg
Should Lions make big trade before deadline?
DPSKelce.jpg
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241104.jpg
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_gordonsound_241103.jpg
Analysis: Martinsville playoff antics could have massive impact on NASCAR like Richmond 2013
Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons
Sunday Aftermath: The Cowboys’ struggles, WR injuries, JSN’s eruption and more
Alix Klineman
Alix Klineman announces beach volleyball retirement

Top Clips

nbc_dls_lionsconvo_241104.jpg
Should Lions make big trade before deadline?
DPSKelce.jpg
Gonzalez on why Kelce is best tight end ever
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241104.jpg
Week 9 MNF best bets: Target Mahomes, Hopkins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jett Reynolds renews with ClubMX for 2025 SuperMotocross League

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published November 4, 2024 12:01 PM

Jett Reynolds and ClubMX will renew their partnership in 2025, hoping to capitalize on the momentum from a 14th-place finish in this year’s SuperMotocross World Championship.

“Yes, there were some highs and lows [in 2024], but there was no pressure from the team to ride over my head,” Reynolds said in a press release. “From the moment I started with them, they have supported my efforts and helped me build my way back to success. I have never really been a part of a team like this, that operates like a real team. It’s refreshing and I want to stay and prove them right for supporting me.”

SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Coty Schock crash.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 14, Coty Schock and the broken slipper
Coty Schock was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2024 until his Cinderella Season was undone by a broken wrist midway through Pro Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Reynolds ascended to the 250 division in 2023, ran four Pro Motocross Nationals, and earned one top-15 finish — a 14th in that year’s season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. In 2024, he qualified for eight Motocross features and ended the season with four consecutive top-10s. He achieved his best finish of 10th at Washougal (Wash.) MX Park in July.

“Another factor in my decision is the bike,” Reynolds continued. “These guys build a bike that is unbelievable for a privateer team. I have ridden some factory bikes, and this Yamaha is just unbelievable with its power and handling. It basically eliminates any excuses I might have and puts all the responsibility on me to perform and that’s the way I want it.”

SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
Ryder DiFrancesco’s 2024 season was highlighted by four Supercross top-10s and a career-best fourth-place finish in Motocross.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

During the short off-season, Reynolds is training on ClubMX’s supercross courses to debut in that series. A determination as to whether Reynolds will ride in the East or West division has not yet been made.

“Jett is a perfect example of what ClubMX is capable of,” said Brandon Haas, Team Owner of ClubMX. “He follows our training program and works incredibly hard. You will see the results of his efforts this season and in the future. It was an easy decision to re-sign him because of his work ethic and positive attitude – basically, he wants to be here and become a better rider and person. It’s what we do.”

Reynolds will switch numbers in 2025 from 99 to 54.

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule
2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Coty Schock and the broken slipper
Triumph Factory Racing announces four-rider 2025 team
GasGas launches in-house Factory Racing Team
Shane McElrath ground out 31 SMX races
Ryder DiFrancesco’s sophomore consistency
Dean Wilson overcomes injury, makes SMX field
Kay de Wolf tests at Fox; won’t stick around for SX opener
SMX viewership up more than 24% in 2024
Austin Forkner confirms departure from Kawasaki
GasGas says goodbye to Jorge Prado