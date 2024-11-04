Jett Reynolds renews with ClubMX for 2025 SuperMotocross League

Jett Reynolds and ClubMX will renew their partnership in 2025, hoping to capitalize on the momentum from a 14th-place finish in this year’s SuperMotocross World Championship.

“Yes, there were some highs and lows [in 2024], but there was no pressure from the team to ride over my head,” Reynolds said in a press release. “From the moment I started with them, they have supported my efforts and helped me build my way back to success. I have never really been a part of a team like this, that operates like a real team. It’s refreshing and I want to stay and prove them right for supporting me.”

Reynolds ascended to the 250 division in 2023, ran four Pro Motocross Nationals, and earned one top-15 finish — a 14th in that year’s season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. In 2024, he qualified for eight Motocross features and ended the season with four consecutive top-10s. He achieved his best finish of 10th at Washougal (Wash.) MX Park in July.

“Another factor in my decision is the bike,” Reynolds continued. “These guys build a bike that is unbelievable for a privateer team. I have ridden some factory bikes, and this Yamaha is just unbelievable with its power and handling. It basically eliminates any excuses I might have and puts all the responsibility on me to perform and that’s the way I want it.”

During the short off-season, Reynolds is training on ClubMX’s supercross courses to debut in that series. A determination as to whether Reynolds will ride in the East or West division has not yet been made.

“Jett is a perfect example of what ClubMX is capable of,” said Brandon Haas, Team Owner of ClubMX. “He follows our training program and works incredibly hard. You will see the results of his efforts this season and in the future. It was an easy decision to re-sign him because of his work ethic and positive attitude – basically, he wants to be here and become a better rider and person. It’s what we do.”

Reynolds will switch numbers in 2025 from 99 to 54.

