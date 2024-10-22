SuperMotocross viewership increased more than 24 percent overall in 2024

NBC Sports, Feld Entertainment, and Pro Motocross announced some key metrics that underscore the growth of the SuperMotocross League.

Some highlights from the report include a Pro Motocross race in Washougal, Washington that topped 1 million viewers for the first time since 2021 across all three series, the five most-streamed races in history on Peacock in the Monster Energy Supercross season, and more than 1.9 billion total minutes of streamed coverage, an increase of 24 percent.

All 31 races of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship were streamed live on NBC and its digital properties.

On average, these 31 races had a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of more than a half-million viewers, based on metrics from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. This represents an increase of 26 percent compared to 2023.

The 2024 SuperMotocross season marked the second time the SMX Playoffs provided a unified championship, combining Supercross and Motocross.

In 2025, NBC Sports and the SuperMotocross League will enter the third season of a multi-year media rights extension announced in October 2022.

The 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship series begins on Saturday, January 11 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, with Round 1 of 17 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, followed by 11 Pro Motocross races beginning on May 24 in Pala, California. Both seasons will culminate in September with postseason racing and the battle for another SuperMotocross World Championship title.

Jett Lawrence in the 450 division and Haiden Deegan in 250s won the first two championships.

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

