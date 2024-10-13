 Skip navigation
Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla PRMX for 2025

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 13, 2024 07:50 PM

Preston Boespflug,19, will leave the BarX Suzuki team to race for the Partzilla PRMX in 2025. This will be his second full season of racing.

In six Monster Energy Supercross races last year, Boespflug’s best finish was a ninth in Philadelphia and while that was his only top-10, he finished inside the top 15 three additional times. Boespflug made six Pro Motocross features in 2024 with a best result of 25th at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“We saw great potential in Preston’s abilities in Supercross this past season,” said Julien Perrier, Team Owner. “He’s got a lot of talent, and we can’t wait to try to fine-tune all of that with him!”

Boespflug will swap coasts and will move from California to train with the team.

“I’m extremely excited for my new opportunity to join Partzilla PRMX for 2025,” Boespflug said. “I think the move to Florida will also be good for me. The move to Kawasaki feels right! I really like how the bike handles and I think they fit my style well. I’ve had my best results on a Kawasaki, so I’m excited to get back on them!”

The move will reunite Boespflug with Kawasaki after he rode in the Team Green Program as an amateur.

