How to watch 2025 IMSA Watkins Glen on NBC, Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship reaches the halfway point of the 2025 season with its first endurance race in three months, racing for six hours with all four categories at Watkins Glen International.

Porsche Penske Motorsport maintains a firm grip on the top two spots of the Grand Touring Prototype championship standings, but Acura won May 31 in Detroit to snap Porsche’s four-race winning streak to start the season.

The premier prototype class has featured parity on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York, where five manufacturers have won in the past four years: Porsche (2024), BMW ('23), Acura ('22), Cadillac ('21) and Mazda ('21).

Watkins Glen will mark the return of the LMP2 division, which last raced March 15 in the Twelve Hours of Sebring (the most recent endurance event on the IMSA schedule).

Here are the start times, daily schedules and streaming info for the 2025 IMSA Six Hours of The Glen:

2025 IMSA Watkins Glen

WHEN: Sunday, June 22 at 12:10 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: A six-hour race on the 11-turn, 3.4-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the 56-car field in the GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro and GTD categories for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen.

FORECAST: According to Weather Underground, it’s expected to be 83 degrees with an 18% chance of rain at the green flag.

QUALIFYING: Saturday, June 21 at 2:15 p.m. ET (streamed on Peacock)

How to Watch IMSA at Watkins Glen

TV/STREAMING: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen Detroit will be streamed on Peacock from flag to flag beginning at noon ET on Sunday, June, 22. NBC also will have coverage of the race from noon to 3 p.m. ET

The NBC Sports broadcast will feature announcers Leigh Diffey, Calvin Fish and Brian Till. Dave Burns, Matt Yocum and Chris Wilner are the pit reporters.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins June 22 at noon (SiriusXM channel 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA Watkins Glen schedule, start times

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA schedule this week at the 3.4-mile road course in Watkins Glen, New York (all times are ET):

Thursday, June 19

10-10:30 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

1-1:40 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

1:55-2:40 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo practice

2:55-3:55 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

Friday, June 20

8:30-9 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:15-9:50 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo qualifying

10:05-11:05 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge practice

11:25 a.m.-12:55 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2-2:40 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

3-3:50 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 1

4:10-4:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge qualifying

Saturday, June 21

8-8:40 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

9-10:30 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge LP Building Solutions 120

2:20-3:50 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

4:10-5 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo Race 2

Sunday, June 22

12:10-6:10 p.m.: Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen (NBC 12-3 p.m., Peacock)

2025 SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Porsche Penske’s Felipe Nasr closes Rolex 24 at Daytona win for second conseuctive year

ROUND 2: Porsche Penske Motorsport sweeps top two spots at Twelve Hours of Sebring

ROUND 3: Nasr, Tandy stay perfect with Porsche in victory at Long Beach

ROUND 4: The other Porsche Penske 963 wins at Laguna Seca

ROUND 5: Acura outduels Cadillac for first victory of season

