IMSA Laguna Seca results, points: Porsche Penske wins again but with the No. 6 963 this time

Porsche Penske Motorsport remained unbeaten in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship season but with a twist at Laguna Seca Raceway.

The No. 6 Porsche 963 earned its first Grand Touring Prototype victory this year as Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell beat teammates Felipe Nasr and Nick Tandy in the No. 7 963 that had won the first three races.

It’s the third consecutive 1-2 finish for Porsche Penske Motorsport. Roger Penske’s team earned its 24th 1-2 finish in IMSA and its fifth 1-2 at Laguna Seca (previously in 2006, ’07, ’19 and ’20).

The No. 24 BMW, which started from the pole position for the fourth consecutive race, finished third despite going off course from contact with Tandy on the 124th and final lap of the Monterey SportsCar Championship.

The Porsche Penske Motorsport No. 6 rallied after dropping from second to fifth from early contact with a GT car. Jaminet was able to hold off a charging Tandy by 1.692 seconds on the famous 12-turn, 2.238-mile road course.

IMSA LAGUNA SECA MONTEREY GP RESULTS: Click here for overall l By class

“It was a crazy race,” Jaminet, who won at Laguna Seca last year with Tandy as his co-driver, told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “Obviously, we didn’t have a perfect start with a small contact. I think a GT didn’t see Matt on the inside. That was unfortunate. We lost some time there, dropped to fifth and then yeah it was pretty much flat out from start to finish after that.

“Trying to manage energy, tires, but at the same time really putting in qualifying laps. At the end, it was really tight, there was the sister car, the BMW behind, the traffic, the lapped cars. Not an easy one but the best of IMSA racing today.”

Through four of nine races, Nasr and Tandy maintain a 91-point lead on Jaminet and Campbell as the No. 7 team defends its 2024 GTP championship.

The winners in the GT categories were the No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R (GTD Pro) and No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 (GTD).

With drivers Laurin Heinrich and Klaus Bachler, AO Racing won its third consecutive race (GTD Pro at Sebring and Laguna Seca, GTD at Long Beach) by beating the No. 81 DragonSpeed Ferrari 296 GT3 and No. 3 Corvette Racing Z06 GT3.R.

Ellis: Laguna Seca was 'just as we needed it' Philip Ellis calls Laguna Seca a "flawless" race for his team and extends Winward Racing's championship lead in GTD.

In GTD, Philip Ellis and Russell Ward in the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG beat Jack Hawksworth and Parker Thompson in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F GT3. The . Conquest Racing No. 34 Ferrari 296 GT3 was third.

“Definitely a clean day,” Ellis told NBC Sports’ Chris Wilner. “An absolutely flawless day by the team, also by Russell in the first stint. I’ll say the race was just as we needed it. I think especially against the Lexus. We had a long green stint, so I think they were stronger than us early in the stint, then we were better than them late out of the stint, so it was exactly what we needed to stay out of trouble. Amazing pit stops by the team. That’s how you win the championship.”

In the GTD Pro standings, Heinrich and Blachler extended their points lead, and Ellis and Ward also built on their championship lead in GTD.

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race Saturday, May 31 on the streets of downtown Detroit (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock).