Team Australia wins Motocross of Nations for first time in 2024, Team USA second

Anchored with an MX2 and Open race win, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Kyle Webster scored the overall win for Team Australia in the 2024 Motocross of Nations (MXoN). This is the first MXoN victory for the Nation after coming close in 2022 with a third-place result and a runner-up finish last year.

In addition to his MX2 and Open victory, Jett finished second in the MXGP and Open race, with Hunter finishing two positions back for the team’s third top-five. Hunter finished eighth in his other race.

Team Australia earned 26 points in Olympic-style scoring, narrowly beating Team USA with 29.

Eli Tomac led the charge for the American team with second- and third-place finishes in his two races. Aaron Plessinger swept the top 10 in his two races, and Cooper Webb scored ninth in one of his pair of motos.

The Netherlands with Jeffrey Herlings, Kay de Wolf, and Glenn Coldenhoff rounded out the podium in third.

Other notables from the SuperMotocross League include Tom Vialle, who was part of fifth-place Team France and Ken Roczen who finished sixth with Team Germany.

