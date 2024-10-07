Team USA riders Eli Tomac, Aaron Plessinger, and Cooper Webb react to 2024 Motocross of Nations

In one of the most closely contested Motocross of Nations matchups, Team USA came within three points of Team Australia in the 2024 edition held at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, on October 6.

Team USA scored the same number of podiums and had one more top-10 finish but when the five best finishes were tallied, Australia carried the day. Given the difficulties in fielding the 2024 MXoN team, however, Sunday’s second-place performance was almost as good as the overall victory.

“We’re here because we wanted to be,” Aaron Plessinger posted on the morning of the race. “We’re here for our team, family and friends and we’re here for you! All of you that call America home!

“Today we go to battle as one, Team USA.”

The road to Matterley Basin was difficult. Of the three-man team, Plessinger was the only one remaining of the three original invitees.

Chase Sexton was sidelined after suffering a bone contusion in the final race of the SuperMotocross World Championship. Chance Hymas could not compete because of a torn ACL that worsened as the playoffs lengthened, leaving it to the Yamaha Star Racing teammates Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb to uphold the country’s honor in the MXGP and MX2 divisions, respectively.

“It was a strong effort from everyone,” Tomac said in a release following his sweep of the podium in two MXoN races. “Coop, AP (Aaron Plessinger), we all stepped up and rode our hearts out, that’s for sure. It was a gnarly track. These GP tracks are tough. The ruts were pretty insane, and it was very technical riding. We were very close in points in the end.

“Second doesn’t sit well, but it is what it is. We all tried hard, and I’m proud of our team.”

Plessinger finished seventh in the MX2 and Open division riders matchup and was eighth in the MXGP, Open race.

“Today was crazy,” Webb said. “The track conditions, and this event in general, is insane.

“I had an up-and-down day. The first moto wasn’t the greatest for me, but I redeemed myself in the second one. I felt like I rode really well that moto, put up a solid number and left it up to the boys.”

And ‘the boys’ had at it. The overall victory came down to the final of three races, which pitted the MXGP division with Open riders.

Tomac earned the holeshot, lost the lead to Jorge Prado, regained it, and ultimately lost it again and, for the final time, to Tim Gajser. Tomac finished third after losing another position to Jett Lawrence.

Plessinger was competing with the Open division riders in this race, and he was mired in traffic early. Plessinger battled from 15th to eighth but could not make up enough ground to catch Hunter Lawrence, who finished four positions ahead of Plessinger and helped secure the three-point advantage.

Riding on an unfamiliar 250cc bike, Webb was 17th in Race 1 and rebounded to score a ninth-place finish in the MX2, Open race.

“Overall, it was a great effort from the team,” Webb continued. “Everyone stepped up and did their part, and we were a few points away from winning it all. I’m happy with the podium. Obviously, the goal is to win, but I think with the cards that we were dealt, coming into this two weeks ago, this is a good result. I’m just stoked to have a good time, get on the podium, and come out of here healthy and ready for the new year.”

