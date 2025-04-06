Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout

The Valero Texas Open offers a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 going to the winner.

Brian Harman leads by three shots entering the final round, with Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge and Keith Mitchell giving chase.

Here’s how the prize money will be distributed Sunday at TPC San Antonio in Texas (individual payouts will be updated after play concludes).

WIN: $1.71 million

2: $1.035 million

3: $655,500

4: $465,500

5: $389,500

6: $344,375

7: $320,625

8: $296,875

9: $277,875

10: $258,875

11: $239,875

12: $220,875

13: $201,875

14: $182,875

15: $173,375

16: $163,875

17: $154,375

18: $144,875

19: $135,375

20: $125,875

21: $116,375

22: $106,875

23: $99,275

24: $91,675

25: $84,075

26: $76,475

27: $73,625

28: $70,775

29: $67,925

30: $65,075

31: $62,225

32: $59,375

33: $55,337

34: $54,150

35: $51,775

36: $49,400

37: $47,025

38: $45,125

39: $43,225

40: $41,325

41: $39,425

42: $37,525

43: $35,625

44: $33,725

45: $31,825

46: $29,925

47: $28,025

48: $26,505

49: $25,175

50: $24,415

51: $23,845

52: $23,275

53: $22,895

54: $22,515

55: $22,325

56: $22,135

57: $21,954

58: $21,755

59: $21,565

60: $21,375

61: $21,185

62: $20,995

63: $20,805

64: $20,615

65: $20,425

66: $20,235