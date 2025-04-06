Valero Texas Open 2025 prize money: Full $9.5 million purse payout
The Valero Texas Open offers a $9.5 million purse with $1,710,000 going to the winner.
Brian Harman leads by three shots entering the final round, with Andrew Novak, Tom Hoge and Keith Mitchell giving chase.
Here’s how the prize money will be distributed Sunday at TPC San Antonio in Texas (individual payouts will be updated after play concludes).
WIN: $1.71 million
2: $1.035 million
3: $655,500
4: $465,500
5: $389,500
6: $344,375
7: $320,625
8: $296,875
9: $277,875
10: $258,875
11: $239,875
12: $220,875
13: $201,875
14: $182,875
15: $173,375
16: $163,875
17: $154,375
18: $144,875
19: $135,375
20: $125,875
21: $116,375
22: $106,875
23: $99,275
24: $91,675
25: $84,075
26: $76,475
27: $73,625
28: $70,775
29: $67,925
30: $65,075
31: $62,225
32: $59,375
33: $55,337
34: $54,150
35: $51,775
36: $49,400
37: $47,025
38: $45,125
39: $43,225
40: $41,325
41: $39,425
42: $37,525
43: $35,625
44: $33,725
45: $31,825
46: $29,925
47: $28,025
48: $26,505
49: $25,175
50: $24,415
51: $23,845
52: $23,275
53: $22,895
54: $22,515
55: $22,325
56: $22,135
57: $21,954
58: $21,755
59: $21,565
60: $21,375
61: $21,185
62: $20,995
63: $20,805
64: $20,615
65: $20,425
66: $20,235