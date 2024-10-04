Ironman Raceway officially announced as host of 2025 Motocross of Nations

Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, has officially been named as the venue for the 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on October 5, 2025. The venue and date were announced at the press conference for the 2024 MXoN, which is set to get underway on Sunday, October 8, 2024, at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom.

Ironman has hosted Pro Motocross races since 2014 and been the final round of the season seven times, including in 2024. For the 2025 season, Ironman’s race shifts two rounds earlier, which will allow more time for the track to recover from U.S. Motocross activity.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of the Motocross of Nations, going back to the very early days of Team USA,” Davey Coombs, CEO of MX Sport, said in a press release. “When our parents Dave and Rita Coombs hosted a 125cc U.S. Grand Prix in 1987, their ultimate goal was to one day host the Motocross of Nations. It didn’t quite work out in my Dad’s lifetime, but we remained enthusiastic supporters when other great U.S tracks like Unadilla, Budds Creek, Thunder Valley and most recently RedBud got their shot.

“Finally, with the support of Infront [Moto Racing] and the entire community of Crawfordsville, Indiana, as well as all of our fellow promoters of AMA Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross, the FIM and the AMA, it’s our chance to host this epic event. The bar has been set high by all of the previous MXON races in America, and we look forward to setting it even higher next October at Ironman Raceway.”

The Motocross of Nations was last held in the United States in 2022, which is also the last time Team USA won the event. That season, Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton were the winning combination. Tomac returns in 2024, replacing an injured Sexton. He is joined by Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb this year.

“We are proud to bring the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to the USA in 2025,” said David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO. “We will head to the fantastic Ironman Raceway, renowned for its challenging layout and rich history in the American Motocross. It will mark a new step in the outstanding collaboration Infront Moto Racing has with MX Sports. In this respect I want to thank Carrie Russel Coombs, Davey Coombs, Tim Cotter from MX Sport and all their team for turning this mutual project into life. I would like also to thank the city of Crawfordsville representative for supporting this event that will bring all the eyes and interest of the international motocross community to the region.

“The MXoN is always a special event where riders don’t just compete for themselves but for their nations. The pride, emotion and intensity that comes with this race is something you can feel in the air. We are expecting an unforgettable atmosphere, with American fans and fans from all over the world coming together to celebrate this amazing sport.”

Unadilla (N.Y.) MX Park was the site of the first MXoN in the United States, and the American team was victorious, which was part of an impressive 13-year winning streak. Team USA holds the record for the most team victories in the MXoN with 23.

More SuperMotocross News

Nick Romano confirms departure from Star Yamaha

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

Wrist surgery complete for Haiden Deegan

Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 and beyond

Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda

2025 Supercross schedule | 2025 Motocross schedule

Jordon Smith ends Star Racing tenure with a podium

Chase Sexton diagnosed with bone contusion

Eli Tomac replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN Team USA

Cooper Webb joins Team USA for MXoN on a 250

