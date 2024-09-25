Jordon Smith leaves Yamaha Star Racing with a podium finish in SuperMotocross

Jordon Smith ended his tenure at Monster Energy Star Racing with his podium finish in Round 3 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), the team announced in a press release. This ends a two-year association of rider and team.

Sidelined by injury, he could not ride the Pro Motocross season in 2022 after he first signed with them in June. Smith showed immediate speed with a third-place finish at Houston in 2023 Monster Energy Supercross competition. He scored five podiums that year in the stadium series and had one top-10 in four outdoor starts before suffering another injury in a practice crash ahead of the RedBud National.

The 2024 season was a strong year for Smith. He scored his first stadium victory since 2018 when he beat Levi Kitchen to the finish line in Round 2 in San Francisco. He finished third in the Supercross 250 West division, ninth in Pro Motocross, and with two sixth-place results and a third in the final round of the SMX Championship, he was fifth overall in that league.

“It’s been a great year,” Smith said in a press release. “We stayed healthy all year, which was one of my goals. I can’t thank the whole Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team enough. It feels good to be back on the podium and to put in some solid rides. We finally figured out the starts in the last race of the year, which I wish happened sooner, but overall I’m really happy with my riding throughout SMX and to end the season with a top-five in the championship.”

Smith is expected to announce his signing with Triumph during the off-season.

“Just a few years ago I lost my factory ride and didn’t know what the future held for me,” Smith posted on social media. “I persevered and made it back to a factory team and I’m thankful for every single person that’s a part of the team! They are like family to me now and wouldn’t be back to where I’m at without them.”

